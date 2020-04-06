CLEVELAND, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evergreen Podcasts and Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, are thrilled to announce the launch of the Behind the Doc podcast, which uncovers the stories behind the documentary films in the vast Gravitas film catalog. The new series will be hosted by Heather Grayson, a writer and a producer, and B.C. Wehman, an entertainer. Both hosts are passionate documentary lovers. The podcast will launch on April 8, 2020, and the first season will feature the documentaries Who Let the Dogs Out, Tread, The Unknown Tour, Life Without Basketball and many more.
"We are thrilled to partner with Evergreen Podcasts to bring the intricate and remarkable stories of Gravitas documentaries to life. We're enthusiastic about the opportunity to introduce podcast content to the loyal fans of independent documentaries," said Nolan Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures.
"All of us at Evergreen were humbled when Gravitas Ventures agreed to partner on a new podcast with us," offered Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts. "This marks a valuable partnership with the ever-growing Evergreen podcast network."
Evergreen Podcasts was founded by Joan Dolan Andrews in January of 2017. During its first year of operation, Evergreen launched four podcasts with nearly 18,000 podcast downloads. As of 2020, the company has 34 podcast programs and is on pace to deliver more than 6 million podcast downloads. Podcasts published by Evergreen include Rebel Force Radio, The Chad & Cheese Podcast, Burn the Boats, The Talent Cast, The Jim Stroud Podcast, Riffs on Riffs, Pit Pass Moto, Professional Book Nerds, Banking Transformed, Your Teen, Up2, and Wake Up Call. All podcasts produced and distributed by Evergreen Podcasts can be found on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, and other major podcast platforms.
Michael DeAloia, CEO of Evergreen Podcasts, and Nolan Gallagher, CEO of Gravitas Ventures, are both available for interviews on all media platforms including TV, radio, online media and newspapers. Contact information is below.
About Evergreen Podcasts
Evergreen Podcasts features a growing catalog of entertaining and informative podcasts, rooted in high creative values and production quality. Evergreen is a community where people think big, capturing the color and diversity of modern thinkers. From entrepreneurs and musicians to philosophers and artists, Evergreen is in the business of uniting audiences with boots-on-the-ground storytellers. Evergreen's talented creative team works with top brands and thought leaders to tell inspiring stories through branded content, original shows, and partner podcasts. Ask us how our comprehensive podcast production, creative marketing, and distribution solutions can help connect your brand to a broader audience.
About Gravitas Ventures
Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, specializes in the aggregation of entertainment content by connecting independent filmmakers, producers, and distribution companies with leading cable, satellite, telco, and online distribution partners. In the last five years, Gravitas has released more than 2,000 films on Video on Demand (VOD). CEO Nolan Gallagher founded Gravitas Ventures in 2006 after having the good fortune to help shape VOD strategies for the largest North American cable operator (Comcast), and a major studio (Warner Bros). Soon after Gravitas' inception, Nolan and Gravitas' President and co-owner Michael Murphy began attending worldwide film festivals in search of thought-provoking features and documentaries. Today, Gravitas Ventures releases over 500 films a year on VOD in all of its forms including transactional, subscription, and ad-sponsored.
Press Contact:
Name: David Allen Moss
Email: dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com
Related Images
evergeen-podcasts.jpg
Evergeen Podcasts
Logo of Evergreen
gravitas-ventures.png
Gravitas Ventures
Logo of Gravitas
Related Links