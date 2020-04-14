IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everguard.ai, a developer of AI-based worker safety solutions, today announced the commercial release of Sentri360™ - an end-to-end safety solution that alerts management and workers in real time to potential safety hazards. Everguard.ai's mission is to make the world's industrial environments safer.
Worker safety is a critical concern for employers and underwriters representing major morale, productivity and economic impacts. Annually in the US there are more than 100,000 injuries, 5,000-plus fatalities, which results in more than $60 billion in direct costs and $30 billion-plus in worker compensation claims. Sentri360, developed for the steel industry, will improve worker safety and in addition improve operations and margins as well.
"Everguard.ai's Sentri360 solution is tackling the problem of workplace safety by continuously monitoring worker behavior while generating a more complete situational understanding of the worker's environment. This complete understanding allows the Sentri360 system to intervene intelligently and help prevent accidents in real time," said Sandeep Pandya, CEO of Everguard.ai.
AI is the Future of Industrial Safety
Steel companies today rely on human-in-the-loop methods to assess worker and environmental safety. Traditional video surveillance must also be monitored and opportunities to miss critical events always exist due to distraction. The entire process is reactionary with the inability to offer real-time proactive warnings to workers.
Sentri360 offers an AI solution that scans through multi-sensor inputs in real-time and proactively alerts workers and managers to safety concerns. The real-time situational awareness and insights into worker activity increase productivity and ensure workers are acting within safety parameters.
The Sentri360 feature suite includes PPE detection, safety zone compliance, fall detection, proximity warnings and cobbling detection to name a few. Sentri360 is an end-to-end system that provides a cloud-based user portal with predictive analytics, and a coaching module to build overall safety adherence.
While the first release is geared to the steel industry, Everguard.ai is developing solutions for metals, construction, oil and gas and a host of other industries.
About Everguard.ai
Everguard.ai's mission is to make the world's industrial environments safer. Based in Irvine, California, Everguard is driving a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive. The company incorporates computer vision, machine learning and AI to provide a real-time platform to improve productivity and safety. For more information visit https://everguard.ai.
