LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, today announced that Everise, a next-generation outsourced customer experience firm, has been selected as the winner of "Best AI-based Solution for Customer Service" in the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.
Everise is a leader in customer experience outsourcing, offering high-growth start-ups and Fortune 500 companies the talent, tools and technology they need to rapidly scale their brands across markets. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are tested, protected, supported and sold by Everise.
Everise's breakthrough artificial intelligence technology is powering vital customer experience (CX) evolution for thousands of clients around the world. The Everise CX platform delivers omnichannel, multilingual customer experience solutions with over 575,000 daily experiences. Everise CX provides full proficiency multilingual support through strategic placement of experience centers on three continents.
Additionally, Everise intelligent voice solution enables clients to automate inbound and outbound call processes with a voice-based virtual assistant. This voice automation technology delivers a superior customer experience while cutting through long IVR workflows. With call volumes spiking at various times of the day, an IVR solution enables the wholesale club to manage call volumes in a human way.
Immediately after going into production, the Everise DX (digital experience) chatbot and IVR can significantly reduce pressure on existing teams and fluidly scale to meet spikes in demand. Additionally, with chat logs available for live agents to access, the solution increases response time, enabling first contact resolution and reducing cost-to-serve for the client. When clients are committed to leveraging intelligent technologies to improve the customer experience, results are inevitable.
"Digital transformation is a topic that everybody seems to talk about, but relatively few take action on it. Everise is one of these few innovators driving innovation and digital transformation, reinventing the way organizations deliver and improve customer experiences," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "In today's experience-led economy, people want a seamless personal experience; Everise is up-leveling customer service for this new economy, with breakthrough solutions that we are proud to recognize in our 2021 AI Breakthrough Awards program."
The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Everise is a flexible organization and we want to be incredibly agile in the way we engage with clients. That means adapting to their needs. One recent client was trying to adapt to their customer base of older people who were distrustful of, and easily frustrated with technology," said Sudhir Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Everise. "Our client was laser-focused on smoothly evolving their monolithic set of support technologies to position them at the forefront of the global support ecosystem, which Everise helped them to do. We deeply appreciate the incredible recognition and award we have received from AI Breakthrough."
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
About Everise
Everise is a next-generation customer experience (CX) solutions and technology company helping enterprises experience resilient growth throughout the customer lifecycle. They extend CX transformation to high-growth and Fortune 500 enterprises across all customer touchpoints, to transform their consumers into fans and products into passions through three distinct verticals: Customer Experience, Product Experience and Digital Experience.
Everise offers a combination of domestic, near-shore off-shore and home-based resources that ensure their partners settle into the kind of right-shoring mix that keeps customer satisfaction high while optimizing expenses. Their award-winning culture allows them to retain top talent year-round, thus enabling high performing CX from seven strategic markets that is scalable, secure, agile, fluent and available to 6.3 billion customers. To know more visit: https://weareeverise.com/
