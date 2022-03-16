BOSTON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverTrue, the leading advancement software platform, has launched a new, API-driven data connector for customers that use Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT Donor Management Software.
With the Data Sync for Raiser's Edge NXT, customers can automatically send data to EverTrue on a daily basis, eliminating the need for manual exports and file transfers and allowing new customers to start using EverTrue in a matter of hours.
"There are thousands of colleges and independent schools that use Raiser's Edge NXT. We've made it incredibly easy for them to add EverTrue to their tech stack. They'll use all the updated career, wealth, interest, and engagement data that EverTrue provides to strengthen relationships with donors," said Brent Grinna, founder and CEO of EverTrue.
Raiser's Edge NXT customers range from independent schools to large research universities. This integration allows every organization to easily implement and update the data in their EverTrue platform, regardless of their team's bandwidth or technical expertise.
"This was, quite frankly, the easiest and fastest implementation I've ever seen in my career - and I've been in this field for more than 25 years," said Carlene Johnson, database administrator at Boston College High School. "From my initial call with the EverTrue team to turning on the Data Sync, it only took about four hours of my time. It couldn't be easier."
To use the Data Sync for Raiser's Edge NXT, customers connect their Raiser's Edge NXT instance to EverTrue via an API key. Once they've established this secure connection, EverTrue automatically ingests donor data, transforms it to fit its data model, and populates its software. The Data Sync pulls updated information into EverTrue on a nightly basis, maintaining data integrity across platforms. In Johnson's words, "This is a TRUE integration with Raiser's Edge NXT — not just importing and exporting!"
With EverTrue, Raiser's Edge NXT customers access continually refreshed data and insights for their donor base. EverTrue's Facebook integration tracks people's Likes and Comments on the institution's Facebook pages. Its Career Moves offering delivers updated employment data for alumni as they change jobs. And EverTrue's TrueView profiles enrich customer data with donor interests, home values, social media profiles, and additional career information.
Raiser's Edge NXT customers can also use EverTrue to see automatic notifications when assigned prospects make a gift, overlooked high-potential prospects engage digitally or give, graduates change jobs, and more. These alerts can also trigger personalized ThankView videos, allowing fundraisers to connect with constituents at the right time, strengthen relationships, retain donors, and grow overall giving.
"The Data Sync helps to alleviate the hard work that goes into making sure everything works really smoothly between EverTrue and Raiser's Edge NXT," said Ann Johnson at Minnesota State University of Mankato. "Now, we can focus more on how we use EverTrue to its fullest potential."
