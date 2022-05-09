EverWash, the nation's leading car wash membership platform, today announced they have partnered with Car IQ®, who has created a fleet payment solution that will allow fleet vehicles to pay for washes at EverWash car wash locations without the need for a credit card.
PHILADELPHIA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverWash, the nation's leading car wash membership platform, today announced they have partnered with Car IQ®, who has created a fleet payment solution that will allow fleet vehicles to pay for washes at EverWash car wash locations without the need for a credit card.
"We're committed to creating the greatest customer experience in the car wash industry, and fleets are a major focus for us," said Scott Pashley, Chief Revenue Officer at EverWash. "Car IQ is the perfect partner for us as we expand our capabilities as the only company in the car wash industry with autonomous payment for fleets, and the only company creating value for our wash partners by driving new customers and members to our 800+ locations."
Car IQ's contactless and secure payment network allows connected cars and trucks to pay merchants and service providers without a credit card through proprietary identity management technology.
Together, EverWash and Car IQ provide transparency to fleet managers with real-time data on who is washing cars, which helps to eliminate fraud, centralize billing, and provide an unprecedented frictionless consumer experience for drivers who now do not need to use a credit card to buy a car wash.
"EverWash has built the largest network of car washes in the nation, and we're thrilled to bring our autonomous payment technology to their already robust management platform," said Matt Nicholson, Senior Vice President at Car IQ. "This partnership magnifies the value we're each delivering to our fleet managers and drivers as we work to bring innovative technology to the space."
##
About EverWash:
EverWash is the industry's fastest-growing car wash network, with more than 800 participating locations across the United States. EverWash's team of membership experts provides ongoing sales, marketing, and customer support to partner washes, while the EverWash App gives customers the ability to sign-up for and manage their membership anytime and anywhere. Learn more by visiting EverWash.com.
About Car IQ Inc.:
Car IQ® Inc. has created a payment solution for vehicles and fleets that enables vehicles to transact directly, securely and autonomously with merchants. Car IQ's vehicle payment solution is aimed at driving ease of use and simplicity for customers. The payment solution replaces incumbent fleet card products and protects against fraud, while eliminating tedious back-office vehicle reconciliation for fleets. These payments deliver value by reducing fraud risk for both the fleet and participating merchants. http://www.gocariq.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Horne, EverWash, 1 3132655508, jennifer@brandstyle.com
SOURCE EverWash