App helps consumers discover and procure low-cost monthly memberships at local car washes

PHILADELPHIA , April 20, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverWash, the nation's leading car wash membership platform, today announced they have ranked #45 on the a16z Marketplace 100, a ranking of the largest consumer-facing marketplace startups and private companies.

"It's an honor to be recognized once again among the top marketplaces in the country," said Scott Caplan, President and Co-Founder of EverWash. "Our growing network of car washes is the largest in the nation, and it's our mission to help more consumers discover new ways to save at their neighborhood washes and keep up with essential car maintenance."

Customers can use EverWash to get unlimited car washes at in-network car wash providers for an affordable monthly fee and check-in using the app. The technology company offers car wash partners a tech-enabled membership platform, staff training, customer service, and marketing support. Through its channel partner program, EverWash has created more unique experiences and benefits for car wash operators and customers alike.

This is the third year in a row that EverWash has been ranked on the annual list by Andreessen-Horowitz, a Menlo Park, California-based venture capital firm. The rankings are based on a blend of data from Bloomberg Second Measure, Similarweb, and Apptopia. The full list can be viewed at https://future.a16z.com/marketplace-100/.

About EverWash

EverWash is the industry's fastest-growing car wash network, with more than 800 participating locations across the United States. EverWash's team of membership experts provides ongoing sales, marketing, and customer support to partner washes, while the EverWash App gives customers the ability to sign-up for and manage their membership anytime and anywhere. Learn more by visiting EverWash.com.

