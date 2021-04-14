WASHINGTON, Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EveryAction announced today that it has acquired GiveGab, the market leader in hosting "Giving Day" nonprofit fundraising campaigns. EveryAction is now the fastest-growing and second-largest nonprofit software provider, with nearly 400 employees and annual revenues nearing $100M. GiveGab is the fifth acquisition that EveryAction has made since 2018, following the acquisitions of ActionKit, BSD Tools, DonorTrends, and Mobilize.
"As the best Giving day product, GiveGab is a perfect fit in the EveryAction family," said Stu Trevelyan, CEO of EveryAction. "Our strategy at EveryAction is to bring together the best people who create the best and most innovative products that deliver the most value to nonprofits, so they can do the most good. GiveGab's highly successful Giving Day product is a perfect fit, and we're thrilled to welcome their great staff and clients."
"EveryAction is the fastest growing and most innovative company in the nonprofit space, and is positioned to become the market leader; we're thrilled to join the family and mission" said Charlie Mulligan, CEO and Co-founder of GiveGab. "EveryAction's values and culture are very similar to GiveGab -- they have a shared commitment to empower nonprofits and make a real difference in communities across America. With this acquisition, we'll be able to help nonprofits even more and reach our goal of having a Giving Day everywhere."
GiveGab, best known for their highly successful "Giving Day'' campaigns, have made an indelible mark on communities and schools across America. With this exciting new acquisition, EveryAction clients will be introduced to GiveGab's leading Giving Day product that has raised billions online and helped more than 40,000 nonprofits engage with their supporters. GiveGab's Giving Days grow donations 10 times faster than any other giving channel and retain donors 3 times more.
ABOUT EVERYACTION
EveryAction offers best-in-class digital, development, and organizing SaaS products, with a unified customer relationship management (CRM) platform that serves nonprofits of all sizes. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. EveryAction is fueled by passionate people who truly care about doing more good, with a love of important causes and innovative technology. EveryAction is the fastest-growing and second-largest nonprofit CRM in the space with the acquisition of GiveGab, EA8, Mobilize, ActionKit and DonorTrends.
ABOUT GIVEGAB
GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. With customer satisfaction as their core value, GiveGab started building meaningful relationships with nonprofits in 2011 and quickly grew their connections through powering community-wide Giving Days in 2015. GiveGab further elevated its influence in the nonprofit fundraising space with the acquisition of Kimbia in 2018, leading to the year-round platform now known as Donation Forms. GiveGab has helped more than 40,000 nonprofits raise over $2 billion for great causes worldwide.
Media Contact
Sarah Lane, EveryAction, +1 202-495-3754, press@everyaction.com
SOURCE EveryAction