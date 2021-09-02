NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Everytale, a virtual events platform that provides an easy-to-use tool to create, promote, broadcast and scale online events of any size, today announced its expansion to the U.S. Founded in 2019, Everytale already boasts 55,000 users in Europe across industries and sectors including finance, education, tourism, energy and the humanitarian sphere. In the last year, the company has grown its employee headcount by nearly 70% as a result of this year's expansion.
By offering real-time and VOD access to events, Everytale unites creators and viewers of content from five continents, creating a single platform and veritable marketplace for anything from small group sessions to large international conferences. The company is led by founder and CEO Valeriy Makovetskiy, who previously founded NexTouch, an edutech startup for children with special needs.
Noted Makovetskiy: "In the last two years, we have built a community of experts and enthusiasts in the digital event space that transcends the barriers of global borders and extends a solution that overcomes socio-economic constraints by making information accessible. As virtual events have come of age in the last 18 months, we are excited to enter the U.S. market and bring the unique features of the Everytale platform to one of the most dynamic audiences in the world."
The primary types of events held on the Everytale platform include corporate, educational, professional development and networking, and entertainment. The platform will debut in September. To sign up to be notified of its launch and to receive early access to the platform, visit https://www.everytale.net.
Everytale's virtual event platform offers event organizers, subject matter experts and event attendees a simple to use high-resolution experience powered by proprietary advanced A.I. Unique features include matchmaking and engagement tools, live language translation and speech transcription.
Founded in 2019, Everytale is expanding to the U.S. and already serves a wide variety of customers in Europe and Asia. It has raised over $2 million in startup funding from individual investors and U.S.-based fund Starta VC.
