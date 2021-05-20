NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverythingBenefits, the provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefits automation technology solutions, has launched a best-in-class Leave of Absence (LOA) Management solution, which will allow the company to automate processes and ease the compliance burden of leave of absence management for clients.
EverythingBenefits LOA Management allows organizations to streamline management and facilitate compliance for the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and other State-specific and employer-designed leave policies. EverythingBenefits LOA is uniquely designed to support the needs of larger organizations and PEOs that tend to have a distributed, multi-state, and diverse workforce.
Dominique Thomas, Director of Human Resources Services at ExtensisHR, said, "Leave of absence management is a challenge for any employer. As a PEO, managing LOA for small to large clients throughout the US is even more complicated. EverythingBenefits' LOA solution automates employee leave eligibility, simplifies the calculations of available time, and eases the burden of sending notices. This platform gives us the peace of mind that we are processing LOA requests quickly, accurately, and compliantly."
Colleen Bryson, VP of Client Success at EverythingBenefits, said, "Our team is 100% focused on delivering world-class benefits technology services for our clients and we are proud and excited to launch our Leave of Absence Management solution today. Its introduction will empower organizations' to manage LOA compliance more simply and efficiently than ever before."
More key functionality of LOA Management:
- Generates leave requests, determines eligibility, inputs leave schedules, and reviews and confirms entitlement in just five intuitive, wizard-driven steps.
- Auto-verifies leave eligibility in real-time during new leave request creation.
- Allows for custom rule creation to capture leaves unique to organizations that support a broad range of employer specific and regulatory scenarios.
- Automatically tracks tasks to help stay ahead of compliance issues.
- Offers visibility into overall leave status across the organization from an easy-to-use dashboard including leave request, eligibility, entitlement, schedule, and history information.
EverythingBenefits' close relationships with more than 200 HCM, HRIS, Payroll, and PEO providers helps keep organizations' data in sync across all technology partners. To learn more about LOA Management, visit http://www.everythingbenefits.com/solutions/leave-of-absence-management.
About EverythingBenefits
EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with enterprise resource planning systems, human capital management (HCM) companies, benefits carriers, in addition to benefit brokers, independent agents and other providers. The company's philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
