NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EverythingBenefits, the provider of comprehensive, next-generation benefits automation technology solutions, has been named a G2 High Performer in Benefits Administration for the third consecutive time in G2's Spring Reports. The Company was also recognized in twelve Indexes and four Enterprise Indexes including Implementation, Relationship, Results, and Usability.
G2 prides itself on its authentic advice and guidance for buyers on thousands of software applications and professional services currently available on the market with the aim of helping businesses make better technology decisions.
G2 has published more than one million reviews by its audience of software and services users and the quarterly G2 Grid® lists companies that have high satisfaction rankings among customers, measured against several specific criteria.
EverythingBenefits Vice President of Client Success, Colleen Bryson, said, "This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work towards delivering world-class benefits technology solutions and the highest standards of client service, particularly in the enterprise space. We are delighted to be named a High Performer again and continue to challenge ourselves to build on these successes."
EverythingBenefits earned the following badges in G2's Spring Reports:
- High Performer in Benefits Administration: Products shown on the Grid® for Benefits Administration have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by March 02, 2021. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid®.
- Easiest to Do Business With (Enterprise): The Easiest Doing Business With product in the Relationship Index earned the highest Ease of Doing Business With rating in its category.
- Easiest Admin (Enterprise): The Easiest Admin product in the Usability Index earned the highest Ease of Admin rating in its category.
- Best Meets Requirements (Enterprise): The Best Meets Requirement product in the Usability Index earned the highest Meets Requirements rating in its category.
Additionally, EverythingBenefits was recognized in four G2 Enterprise Indexes, which includes organizations with 1,001+ employees, in the following categories:
- The Implementation Index, which measures customers' satisfaction with the set-up process for each product, amount of time (in months) required for each product to go live, user adoption percentage, implementation method used by customers, and the number of reviews on G2.
- The Relationship Index, which measures customers' reported ease of doing business with the company, customers' satisfaction with the product's quality of support, and the customers' likelihood of recommending the product.
- The Results Index, which measures customers' reported ease of doing business with the company, customers' satisfaction with the product's quality of support, and the customers' likelihood of recommending the product.
- The Usability Index, which measures the ease of use for each product, customer satisfaction with the ease of admin for each product, customer responses to the Meets Requirements question on G2, user adoption percentage based on reviews and by G2 users, and the number of reviews received on G2.
About EverythingBenefits
EverythingBenefits is a leading provider of next-generation, end-to-end benefit technology solutions and services that help businesses of all sizes and their employees experience benefits in more meaningful ways. By leveraging an open business model, EverythingBenefits partners with enterprise resource planning systems, human capital management (HCM) companies, benefits carriers, in addition to benefit brokers, independent agents and other providers. The company's philosophy is that technology should make life simpler, more rewarding, and more enjoyable. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.everythingbenefits.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
EverythingBenefits Public Relations
Phone: 800-689-3568
Email: pr@everythingbenefits.com
Media Contact
EverythingBenefits Public Relations, EverythingBenefits, 800-689-3568, pr@everythingbenefits.com
SOURCE EverythingBenefits