WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the changing of the guard at the highest level in the White House on January 21, 2021, the new administration set forth a series of executive orders, including one requesting an extension of the Covid related eviction moratorium. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com states: "This extension of the federal eviction moratorium until March 31, 2021 will certainly help renters and home owners but challenges will also remain for landlords and property managers; and a best practice is to continue to work with a third-party tenant screening agency, such as TenantScreeningUSA.com, in order to remain compliant with laws and guidance involving tenant screening."
One of the first actions the new administration took on Inauguration Day was to extend the moratorium on Covid-19 related evictions.
From Forbes.com on January 20, 2021:
Mere hours after Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president, he signed a slew of executive orders in response to the continuing Covid-19 crisis.
Among them was an extension of the eviction moratorium for renters who have fallen behind on their bills due to unemployment or reduced wages during the pandemic.
The order asks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to extend the federal eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on Jan. 31, through at least March 31. (1)
The new extension will provide relief to thousands of renters and home owners facing eviction due to failure to pay rent as related to job loss or income depletion related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Almeida adds: "The level of potential eviction remains high as the pandemic lingers. Landlords and property managers will face significant challenges managing rental properties with potential loss of income. However, some relief could be on the way."
The new executive order provides federal funding for the states to manage as they see fit.
Again, from Forbes.com on January 20, 2021:
Once that takes place, it will be up to state and local agencies to then distribute the funds to eligible renters—or eligible landlords who apply on behalf of their tenants. That process could take a while, depending on how well-prepared government offices are to handle the influx of requests. (2)
However, no plan is perfect and detractors remain.
From MarketWatch.com on January 22, 2021:
Moreover, advocates have cautioned that the existing eviction moratorium is imperfect. Gaps in the way the ban was written mean that landlords can still pursue evictions against some tenants, and a lack of enforcement has meant that many people who should be protected have not been. As a result, thousands of households across the country have lost their homes, putting them at greater risk of catching and spreading the coronavirus…(3)
Almeida concludes: "Landlords and property managers will certainly continue to monitor the current situation but it should be noted that Congress may act quickly and aggressively to redo eviction laws. A best practice remains to work with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency in order to stay abreast with current law."
