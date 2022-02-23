GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After 15 years of growing success, including a 100% customer retention rate since the company's first deployment, eVideon, a leader in interactive patient engagement and digital workflow solutions, announces its Vibe Health platform.
Recent partnerships with renowned organizations like Geisinger, Spectrum Health and Tampa General Hospital have increased demand for eVideon's solutions, including Insight digital whiteboards, Engage TV, and Aware digital door signs. The elevated Vibe Health platform is a logical evolution of the eVideon brand.
"Vibe Health exemplifies the passion, energy, and innovative thinking of our team at eVideon," explains Jeff Fallon, Chairman and CEO. "For 15 years we have been collaborating with our hospital and health system partners to develop industry-leading technology that helps patients and their loved ones during the most vulnerable time in their lives. Customer-driven innovation has become a market differentiator for us as healthcare organizations modernize both their clinical and business strategies." Vibe Health builds on eVideon's established success and national reputation as a trusted partner in providing custom software solutions to optimize clinical workflows.
The platform leverages integrations with the hospital's EMR and other technologies to provide access to accurate, real-time information across multiple devices. Automated service requests, education assignments, and documentation streamline clinical workflow--eliminating the administrative burden on nurses and empowering clinicians to spend more time on direct patient care.
"Smart room technology can produce a smarter enterprise, smoother operations, and better experiences," Scott King, Chief Technology Officer, explains. "But it requires input and direction from diverse stakeholders, including clinical, biomedical, IT, informatics, marketing, patients, and families. We truly thrive in partnering with our clients to customize solutions that meet each stakeholder's unique needs."
Recently included in KLAS Research's report, Patient Experience Improvement 2021, eVideon was named as a tool to help to augment a CAHPS-centric approach to patient experience with a more personalized, consumer-centric strategy. The report identifies the growing need for healthcare provider organizations to amplify the voice of the patient and meet the rising demands of healthcare consumerism with customized, real-time feedback. Vibe Health delivers the personalized experience that today's healthcare consumers demand, while arming healthcare leaders with the insights and intelligence they need to build trust and foster loyalty among patients and staff.
The official rollout announcement, as well as demonstrations of eVideon's "Hospital Room of the Future" technology powered by the Vibe Health platform, will be a feature of eVideon's exhibition at the HIMSS22 conference in Orlando, Florida, March 14-18. eVideon will headline the Consumerism / Patient Engagement Pavilion as the lead sponsor in booth #5077 at this year's global conference.
To learn more about Vibe Health by eVideon, visit https://www.evideon.com/vibe-health.
About eVideon
eVideon is the trusted partner to leading hospitals and health systems who are redefining the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. The Vibe Health platform uses smart room technology to streamline clinical workflow and transform the patient room into an immersive environment.The platform with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to display accurate, real-time information via an in-room TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments and documentation, the platform eliminates the technology burden on clinicians. Customizable features such as in-room surveys and video chat amplify the voice of the patient and enable hospital leaders to perform real-time service recovery. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing eVideon: http://www.evideon.com
