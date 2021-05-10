CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced they are a platinum sponsor of the Human Resource Executive® Health and Benefits Leadership Conference (HBLC). The conference will take place, virtually, May 11-13, 2021.
HBLC is the nation's top gathering of human resources and benefits professionals looking for expert guidance and insight to strengthen health and benefits programs within their organizations. The conference will cover issues such as the mental health crisis, employer's role in COVID-19 vaccines and how benefits can help address racial inequity. Through speakers, virtual booths and online networking, attendees will gain information about solutions used to craft benefits programs that attract new employees, retain top talent and enhance productivity.
"As health implications from 2020 continue to play out, Evive's automated, data-driven messaging platform is crucial to helping HR and benefits leaders reach individual employees as well as segment employee audiences and high-risk populations with the right resources, when they need it most," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive president and CEO. "HBLC provides Evive an opportunity to show employers how our technology can improve the overall health of their workforce and enjoy benefits cost savings through increased benefits utilization and a personalized employee experience."
Evive leverages predictive analytics and behavioral science principles to deliver highly personalized "campaigns of one" that help employees fully engage with their benefits. For example, Evive can:
- Identify employees overdue for a preventive care activity and nudge them to complete it.
- Recognize who's not using an HSA/FSA benefit that could support them during challenging times.
- Identify who's trending toward high-cost treatments and direct those individuals to second opinion services.
Evive's communications platform gently reminds employees to act using their preferred mode of communication – email, text or push notification. Once employees act, Evive's closed loop system learns what messaging style works best for that individual and determines what should be communicated next.
HBLC will feature six keynote sessions, including award-winning journalist and former Good Morning America co-host, Joan Lunden and President of the American Benefits Council, James Klein. To register for the free Health and Benefits Leadership Conference, visit here.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connect the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
