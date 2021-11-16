CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today named Shashidhar Akkihebbal as vice president of product India and Pia Opulencia as vice president of product U.S.
Together, Akkihebbal and Opulencia have more than 30 years of experience managing product strategy and operations in large and midsize technology companies. Additionally, they bring a strong understanding of aligning product teams and market trends with organizational short- and long-term goals.
Akkihebbal will be responsible for scaling and overseeing the technical products team and managing the technical aspects of Evive's robust plans to further personalize the design, delivery and user experience of its data-driven solutions for the human resources (HR) industry. Opulencia will lead product strategy, planning, implementation and curated campaigns, capitalizing on Evive's competitive advantage and innovative personalized engagement platform.
"Shashi and Pia have invaluable experiences and proven track records developing innovative product solutions with exponential growth opportunities," said Prashant Srivastava, founder and CEO of Evive. "We know Shashi and Pia will add value to our team as we expand the breadth and depth of our products to further meet the challenges human resources teams face managing highly diverse and distributed workforces."
Akkihebbal joins Evive from Xoxoday, where he was vice president of product management and successfully developed performance incentive and gamification solutions to address unmet customer needs. Before Xoxoday, Akkihebbal was with Repustar, where he built an innovative media intelligence platform from the ground up. Akkihebbal also spent several years in management roles at companies like E2open (formerly Zyme), Nokia and Bosch.
Opulencia joins Evive from Pathrise, where she served as a product, strategy and operations mentor, creating customized product educational plans and providing interview guidance and salary negotiation training. Before Pathrise, Opulencia was the vice president of product at Hologram Inc. She led product development and management for a global cellular platform for the Internet of Things (IoT), reaching more than 196 countries and 550 carriers.
Akkihebbal earned his MBA in Strategy and Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and a B.E. in Instrumentation Technology from Visveswaraih Technological University in India.
Opulencia earned her B.A. in Psychology and a minor in Computer Science, Data Mining from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois. She is an adjunct lecturer at Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich health care and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connect the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
