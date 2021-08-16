CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced they have been awarded a patent for their Healthcare Recommendation and Prediction System by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
In preparation for the upcoming healthcare transparency regulations (Transparency in Coverage Final Rule) included in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA), effective January 1, 2022, Evive developed an innovative and unique capability to deliver price and quality information, in real time, to patients while they await care and assess treatment options at the doctor's office or hospital. This capability leverages Evive's world-class data infrastructure, proprietary API architecture and mobile application to provide patients with critical price and quality information.
"What makes this capability stand out is that the patient receives pricing and quality information first, before receiving medical care and treatment," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive's president and CEO. "This eliminates surprises, maximizes options and improves the experience for both patients and their family."
Patients receive alternative price and treatment options in their proximate geographic area, including alternative doctors and hospitals factoring in quality scores, as well as "next step" treatment plans and, most importantly, expected out-of-pocket expenses via their mobile device. As a result, Evive helps the patient eliminate billing surprises and unexpected medical costs during and after care, providing patients a level of comfort they have never experienced before.
"Evive's new capability is a complete game changer for patients utilizing the U.S. healthcare system," said Srivastava. "We have worked for years to combine our massive data infrastructure, predictive analytics and transparent price information to deliver the best possible information to the patient when it matters most. The recent regulatory changes were the final piece to enabling this functionality for all Evive users."
Evive's proactive advocacy and transparency solution is a first of its kind, with deployment expected in early 2022 through Evive's premier large corporate and health plan partners.
For more information about Evive, visit http://www.goevive.com.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connect the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Jake Kirsch, Evive, (224) 545-9314, Jake@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Evive