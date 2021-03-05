CHICAGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, is celebrating National Employee Appreciation Day by sharing personalized rewards and recognition ideas proven to boost performance, improve employee engagement and create a more personalized employee experience throughout the employee journey.
The employee journey covers six unique touchpoints employees experience when interacting with their employer, including onboarding, career growth, learning to lead, maintaining a healthy household, succeeding financially and offboarding.
"Employee rewards and recognition is more than an incentive program, spot bonus or paid time off. It's about creating a personalized relationship with employees that engages them with the company's culture, resources and benefits," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive president and CEO. "Yet, according to Evive's recent National Employee Journey Survey, more than one out of three employees (37%) disagreed that their company has a good system for showing thanks and recognition."
Recognizing the technical and cultural evolutions in the workplace, here are strategies employers can use to better thank, recognize and engage employees:
- Onboarding: Utilize a data-driven communications platform that engages prospects through the interview process. Once hired, automated messages can help employees become acclimated before the first day to proprietary software and tools, company benefits, organizational branding, key meetings and team members. At the 30-, 60- and 90-day milestone, automated messaging based on employee preference (email, text or push notification) can help facilitate manager check-ins to ensure onboarding is happening smoothly and positively.
- Career Growth: As employees think about career advancement, timely messages that recommend to an employee relevant Learning Management System (LMS) courses or training drive engagement and retention while offering employees the opportunity to learn new skills and grow professionally. Personalized automated messaging versus mass emails or a generic HR reminders can also help employees stay focused on goals identified in performance reviews.
- Learning to Lead: As employees develop professionally and gain leadership experience, companies must continue to provide adequate training. A strategically deployed communications platform uses data points to identify employees on the path to management and trigger messages that offer the right professional development programs aligned to their goals. Or, for those managers looking to better engage their team members, automated messaging can remind them of employee milestones like birthdays and anniversaries.
- Maintaining a Healthy Household: Whether employees don't understand their benefits, are uninvested or have different life goals, studies prove employees and their families don't take full advantage of their health and well-being benefits. A powerful messaging platform with robust data capabilities individualizes action plans and provides strategic guidance on benefits utilization. From mammogram and other preventive care screenings to finding the right doctor for a child, personalized, highly-segmented messages at the right time encourage action while improving the overall household health.
- Succeeding Financially: Employees want to increase their financial security and feel knowledgeable using the resources in their plan. Engage employees to adopt 401(k), HSA and FSA perks and support short-term and long-term financial health through personalized, multimodal messaging that motivates employees to act.
- Offboarding: Employees are more likely to interact with their former employer or refer prospective employees if messages specifically target their interests and they feel a continued relationship with the brand. Use contextually relevant communications to make employees feel supported during the offboarding stage, whether it's deploying a digital exit survey (in addition to an exit interview), sharing information about continued benefits or providing background about the company's alumni group.
"While this holiday celebrates the employee population at large, National Employee Appreciation Day is the ideal time to encourage personalized conversation around the total-rewards package and how to make it informing, engaging and rewarding for employees from end to end," said Srivastava.
To learn more about how to supercharge your people strategy, read this e-book: How to Bring Your Employee Value Proposition (EVP) to Life.
Media Contact
Derek Cnota, Evive, (630) 639-2456, derek@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Evive