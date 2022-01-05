CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communications technology, was awarded today with three prestigious awards from Built In, an organization honoring the best places to work across eight major markets, including Chicago.
For a fourth consecutive year, Evive was featured on Built In's Best Chicago Midsize Companies to Work list, taking the number five spot. Evive also captured a top 25 spot for a second consecutive year on Chicago's Best Places to Work list. Evive was also included on Built In's Chicago Best Benefits and Perks list, ranking at number 11.
"Our priority is Investing in our workforce and aligning organizational and employee aspirations to build a positive, engaging company culture," said Prashant Srivastava, president and CEO of Evive. "We are so appreciative to be selected as a top-ranked employer by Built In. By understanding the employee experience, we're able to create a highly sought-after organization where employees are excited to come to work because their voices, opinions and ideas matter."
Evive's award-winning personalized communications platform uses predictive analytics and behavioral science to automate tailored messaging to the right employees at the right time using their preferred mode of communications. Evive's proven curated campaigns throughout the employee journey help close the communication gaps between employers and employees, resulting in improved onboarding and offboarding, career growth and development and boosting benefits utilization. By using Evive, employers improve employee engagement, increase benefits utilization, retain and attract high performers and inspire a strong, supportive culture.
Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprises. The awards honor both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Winners of Best Places to Work are based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits that candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.
"Congratulations to Evive and the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer at Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. Evive, and our other honorees, have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."
View a complete list of Built In Chicago's 2022 winners https://bit.ly/3FYj5vr.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging that connects the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than 3 million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. http://www.builtin.com.
About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.
