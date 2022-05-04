Evive unveils its new website and brand refresh. The fresh new look better reflects Evive's position as an automated communications platform that drives personalized engagement with curated content to experience positive health outcomes for employees.
CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today unveiled its new website and brand refresh. The fresh new look better reflects Evive's position as an automated communications platform that drives personalized engagement with curated content to experience positive health outcomes for employees.
The new site features:
- Intuitive Navigation and Optimized User Experience: An improved search capability, user-friendly interface and enhanced functionality make it easy for visitors to find essential information about Evive's platform, key differentiators, market experience and data-driven approach. Easy navigation options enable Evive to connect with and provide additional value to its customers through demos, content and online tools. The new site features increased site speed and is mobile-friendly for a seamless experience across devices.
- Quick Access to Engaging Content: A wealth of content provides visitors information about Evive's platform features and benefits. A comprehensive library of resources includes blog posts, articles, checklists, case studies, e-books, infographics, press materials, toolkits and white papers. The site will also feature regularly updated content about Evive's company culture and career opportunities, corporate milestones, events, webinars and industry insights.
- Richer, Vibrant New Design: A streamlined modern design cleanly and concisely highlights Evive's services. An updated color palette supports the brand and is reinforced by visually engaging imagery that keeps the focus on the employers and employees that Evive serves. The new design better reflects Evive's corporate vision, mission and its evolution, and reinforces Evive's expertise in delivering an all-in-one personalized communications platform that increases benefits utilization.
"We designed the new website as a useful, informative portal for clients, partners and visitors to better understand Evive, explore our solutions and find fresh thinking and new ideas," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive president and CEO. "With the new platform in place and our elevated focus on bringing the brand forward, we can focus on continuously innovating, meeting the ever-changing challenges in the human resources industry and exceeding expectations as a trusted partner our customers can rely on."
The new website was developed in partnership with TBX. Visitors can explore the new website at http://www.goevive.com.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connect the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn.
