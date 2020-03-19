CHICAGO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive, the leader in enterprise benefits engagement, today announced the launch of the Evive.Care website, which is helping people find COVID-19 (Coronavirus) testing sites near them. The company is leveraging its best-in-class technology to connect people and their families with the health resources available to them.
Evive.Care provides a search tool for people to enter in their state and county, and with just one click, it displays a list of nearby COVID-19 testing centers. Each result has key details listed with it, including address, phone number, location type, cost, and instructions to make an appointment.
"This website will help millions of people throughout the U.S. find testing centers," said Evive CEO Prashant Srivastava. "With the work we do every day to guide people to relevant benefits that will support better health, it only made sense we would work quickly to assemble this much-needed public resource in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. We highly encourage everyone to share this link with your family and friends so everybody is empowered with the information they need to get tested."
There are currently 240+ testing centers identified on the website across approximately 200 counties in the U.S. These numbers are constantly evolving, and Evive is also encouraging people who visit the website to submit other centers that may not yet be listed. "It's especially important that people share this website with their peers so we can crowdsource even more information," said Srivastava. The website includes functionality that allows people to easily submit any information they have about other testing centers.
In addition to launching Evive.Care, the company is using its benefits navigation solution, MyEvive, to reach the 4 million+ covered lives within the employee populations of its 40+ employer customers. Evive has identified individuals who meet the high-risk criteria set by the CDC and is sending them notifications to reinforce the relevant resources available through their company's benefits, promoting population safety. The Evive platform is also supporting health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and other programs in communicating special accommodations like waived copays, prior authorization requirements, and rapid refills. MyEvive users are also given quick access to Evive.Care through a resource card in the app.
Evive changes how people use benefits. Powered by big data and little nudges, Evive seamlessly integrates benefits into the lives of more than 4 million people every day. The company's EviveOS™ platform provides data-driven experiences that guide people to better health, wealth, and work/life success, while helping Fortune 500 enterprises optimize their investments in people. Learn more at goevive.com.