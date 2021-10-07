CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today landed the Regional Timmy Award in the Best Tech for Good category for Chicago, making it two years in a row.
The Best Tech for Good Timmy Award, sponsored by Tech in Motion, shines a light on the people and organizations responding to the challenges facing those around them and has used technology to help their communities adapt, improve and grow in 2021.
Evive's communication platform ingests employer data, health and Rx claims, benefits ecosystem activity, eligibility files and more. Intuitive technology and predictive analytics analyze and aggregate the data to complete a unique profile of each employee. Evive's automated, rapid-response communications platform then delivers personalized messaging to individuals, increasing benefits utilization and creating a company culture focused on health, awareness and engagement.
Evive won The Regional Timmy award by popular online voting and now moves on to the final North America round. Winners will be announced via livestream at the 7th annual Timmy Awards virtual ceremony on October 28.
"Last year we won for Evive Care—the first national database of COVID-19 testing sites and this year for our personalized messaging platform that uses data to make recommendations around available resources to employees to help manage and support their healthcare benefits, employee journey and financial well-being," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive's founder and CEO. "Through data aggregation and analysis, we listen and see what employees are going through and help communicate benefits that are necessary for them to experience the best possible outcome."
Evive continues to invest in new and innovative ways to transform their businesses, drive innovation and uplift the community. Evive's newest patent for its healthcare prediction and recommendation system delivers price and quality information, in real time, to patients while they await care and assess treatment options at the doctor's office or hospital. This capability eliminates surprises, maximizes options and improves the experience for both patients and their family.
"The Best Tech for Good Category is a prime example of how the tech industry can reach out and lift up their communities," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion's creator. "The Regional Timmy winners in this category have truly gone above and beyond, and it is a privilege to share their stories of how they used technology to overcome the world's challenges."
In addition to the Best Tech for Good, the 7th Annual Timmy Awards will also hand out awards in four other categories: Best Work Culture, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Manager.
