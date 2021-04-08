CHICAGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced it has been awarded a full Health Website Accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for their Care Steps healthcare treatment resource. To receive a URAC Health Website Accreditation, organizations must prove they go the extra mile to reliably deliver quality health information online.
Evive Care Steps provides HR teams with a web resource to help employees quickly and easily uncover personalized treatment options for health conditions. Each treatment is researched and backed with evidence-based medicine, to provide the user transparent information to help pick which treatment is effective for them. With Care Steps, employers guide employees to take timely action on treatment programs that are best for their specific condition, cutting healthcare costs for both the employer and employee and improving overall health outcomes.
To meet URAC Health Website Accreditation standards, Evive worked hard to develop standard operating policies and procedures, as well as demonstrate adherence to strict privacy, security and oversight guidelines. By demonstrating accurate health information, Evive was able to meet URAC's high standards and rigorous evaluation process.
"We must ensure employees have access to trustworthy health information online so they can make the right choices for themselves and their families," said Adam Kanouse, Evive CTO. "This process helps demonstrate our commitment and dedication to providing quality healthcare products for HR leaders and their employees."
URAC is an independent, nonprofit healthcare accrediting organization. URAC establishes quality standards for the entire healthcare industry, covering various healthcare entities based on their function. Organizations that receive URAC approval demonstrate their products control healthcare costs, raise healthcare quality and improve overall health outcomes.
Care Steps includes treatment options for hundreds of conditions, from minor ones like athlete's foot to chronic issues like back pain and addiction. In addition to finding treatment options, the tool makes it easy for employees to compare treatment costs, figure out which treatments are covered by a tax-advantaged savings account and understand what to expect at a doctor's visit.
"A URAC Health Website accreditation means we are helping clients keep pace with the rapid changes in the healthcare industry," said Kanouse. "With Care Steps, employees can search online to uncover personalized treatment options that best match their medical condition. At the same time, HR teams can use automated, personalized messaging to remind employees to utilize the benefits already available to them, at the right time, improving employee health and minimizing healthcare costs."
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connects the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
