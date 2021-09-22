CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced it was a finalist for the 2021 Best Tech for Good Timmy Awards.
The Best Tech for Good Timmy Award, sponsored by Tech in Motion, shines a light on the people and organizations leveraging technology to make the world a better place. Category winners successfully answered the call to serve, harnessing the power of technology to organize solutions, improve quality of life and help communities adapt to a changing world. Evive was last year's regional Best Tech for Good Timmy Award winner for Evive Care—the first national database of COVID-19 testing sites.
"Evive's personalized messaging platform aggregates and analyzes data from various sources, and reminds employees about preventive care, point solutions, financial support and employee growth opportunities, among others, and recommends available resources to help manage health conditions, support financial growth and enable a positive employee experience," said Prashant Srivastava, Evive's founder and CEO. "Throughout the pandemic, employers continuously leveraged Evive's platform to help keep employees safe, healthy and informed."
Evive was recently awarded a patent for its healthcare prediction and recommendation system. This new technology connects patients with accurate pricing and quality information on treatment, care, and provider options in real time, while they await care and assess treatment options at the doctor's office or hospital.
The Chicago community can vote for Evive here through Sept. 27 to represent the region before the Best Tech for Good national round, judged by experts from companies including Mailchimp, Netflix and Salesforce.
When evaluating nominees, the Best Tech for Good selection criteria includes:
- Applying technology to tackle today's most pressing social, global and environmental challenges.
- Developing or employing tech to set up solutions, improve quality of life, help communities adapt.
- Embodying and fostering the spirit of giving back and lifting people up when they need it the most.
"When recognizing a need, some have fearlessly stepped up to use technology through their products and services to uplift their communities," says Mandy Walker, director of marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion's creator. "Tech in Motion is thrilled to have the opportunity to honor these companies that have gone above and beyond in working to create a better future."
In addition to the Best Tech for Good, the 7th Annual Timmy Awards will also hand out awards in four other categories: Best Work Culture, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech Startup and Best Tech Manager.
The 2021 Timmy Awards ceremony will air virtually via livestream Oct. 28. For more info on the event, finalists or voting, visit the Timmy Awards website.
To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/.
About Evive
Evive changes the way companies communicate. As the market leader in data-driven, personalized engagement, Evive has extensive experience helping large and midsize companies optimize the employee experience across their diverse populations. Starting with rich healthcare and HR data sources, Evive uses proprietary predictive analytics and behavioral science expertise to deliver highly segmented, multi-modal messaging. Personalized communications connect the right person to the right resource at the right time: driving individual action and delivering measurable outcomes across the spectrum of employee experiences. To learn more about Evive, visit https://goevive.com/ or LinkedIn. Contact press@goevive.com to learn more.
About Tech in Motion Events
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, for IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit http://www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.
Media Contact
Jake Kirsch, Evive, 2245459314, jake@connectcomsinc.com
SOURCE Evive