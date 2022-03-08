ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Payments, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite Expertise. The EVO Adapter for Oracle E-Business Suite offers companies the ability to reduce payment processing complexities via a fully integrated payment solution.
Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.
In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite Expertise, partners like EVO Payments must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.
The EVO Adapter for Oracle E-Business Suite enables users to automate their accounts receivables process by reducing the time, personnel costs, and errors associated with manual ledger entries. Backed by the highest level of payment security, EVO's integration provides credit card and ACH processing capabilities as well as the ability to store payment data for future use.
"We are very excited to be able to offer an integration with Oracle E-Business Suite to potential customers," stated Brendan F. Tansill, President, EVO, the Americas. "Merchants will now have validated access to our leading B2B payments solutions within their Oracle E-Business Suite systems, which will improve their ability to manage receivables and simplify their payment processing."
"Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle E-Business Suite Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of EVO's payment processing and receivables automation solution is functionally sound and performs as tested," said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. "For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner's integrated offering."
About EVO Payments, Inc.
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.
About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise
Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the "Oracle Validated Integration" badge.
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork
