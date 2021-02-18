ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Payments Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOP) ("EVO") today announced that SAP® has certified EVO's PayFabric gateway solution with the SAP digital payments add-on solution. EVO's support of the SAP digital payments add-on enables businesses using SAP solutions to process electronic payments utilizing EVO's fully integrated PayFabric gateway, a secure cloud-based payment processing platform designed to help companies of all sizes accept payments from their customers.
EVO's PayFabric solution includes PCI Level 1 compliant hosted credit card storage with real-time reporting and access to extensive transaction data. In addition, EVO offers customers reduced cost and increased transparency around credit card processing fees as well as quick and simple setup with hands-on support.
To further expand its offerings into the SAP ecosystem, EVO acquired Delego Payments in 2019. Delego has been providing payment solutions integrated with SAP technology since 2000 and is now delivering EVO's best-in-class payment processing to businesses using SAP solutions.
"We are very excited to announce that our PayFabric gateway is now enabled for businesses using SAP solutions," said Brendan Tansill, EVO's President, the Americas. "Through the integration of our proprietary technology to the SAP digital payments add-on solution, businesses will be able to utilize our fast and secure solutions to accept and track digital payment transactions for all of their business needs."
PayFabric is already being utilized by thousands of users across numerous systems, including Microsoft Dynamics and Oracle, as well as virtual terminals, online web stores and custom applications. Now, customers will be able to take advantage of EVO's integrated payments offering to enable secure digital payment acceptance through their SAP software.
About EVO Payments, Inc.
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.
About Delego Payments
With EVO's goal to expand their payment integrations into ERP systems, they acquired Delego Payments in 2019. Delego Payments is an SAP partner providing integrated payment solutions for SAP users since 2000.
