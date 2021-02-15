TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO"), a leading provider of technology integrations and acquiring solutions, announced today that it has launched the SimpleTab™ payment integration for hospitality industry point-of-sale (POS) and point-of-service devices. The SimpleTab™ application's embedded pay-at-the-table functionality improves the operating efficiency for EVO merchants through enhanced customer experience, higher table turn and improved customer satisfaction.
SimpleTab™ is currently enabled for the EVO-certified Ingenico Move/5000 terminal and supports all payment types, including EMV, contactless and swipe card payments. Equipped with full Wi-Fi enabled mobility, SimpleTab™ allows merchants to accept payments at the table and curbside pickup, which can reduce table turnover time and fraud risk and increase tip percentages.
"We are very pleased to offer a leading pay-at-table solution to our merchants utilizing the Ingenico Move/5000 terminal," said Brendan Tansill, EVO's President, the Americas. "SimpleTab™ can empower our software partners to enable secure and efficient payment acceptance for their hospitality merchants without the overhead required by other similar solutions."
Skip Hinshaw, head of customer engagement, North America, Ingenico, a Worldline brand, added, "Pay-at-table solutions are a key component of how restaurants can provide a better guest experience, and we're excited to be working with EVO to provide this solution to the industry."
EVO's SimpleTab™ solution supports all debit and credit card transactions, including contactless, as well as digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and EVO Gift Card.
About EVO Payments, Inc.
EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.
