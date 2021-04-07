Evogene Logo

REHOVOT, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company today announced that it will hold virtual investor and analyst days, in both Hebrew and English, via Zoom webinars.

The meetings will feature key-note presentations from Evogene's CEO, Ofer Haviv, and the CEOs of Evogene group subsidiaries Biomica, Canonic, AgPlenus, and Lavie Bio, followed by a question and answer session.

 

Questions to the speakers may be sent in advance of the event via the registration link or to ir@evogene.com or may be sent via the Question and Answer link in the zoom webinar during the event.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform.  The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.  Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

 

Evogene Investor Contact:

US Investor Relations:





Rivka Neufeld / Aviva Banczewski 

Joseph Green

Investor Relations

Edison Group

E: IR@evogene.com

E: jgreen@edisongroup.com

T: +972-8-931-1900

T: +1 646-653-7030















Laine Yonker



Edison Group



E: lyonker@edisongroup.com



T: +1 646-653-7035

