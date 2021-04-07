REHOVOT, Israel, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company today announced that it will hold virtual investor and analyst days, in both Hebrew and English, via Zoom webinars.
The meetings will feature key-note presentations from Evogene's CEO, Ofer Haviv, and the CEOs of Evogene group subsidiaries Biomica, Canonic, AgPlenus, and Lavie Bio, followed by a question and answer session.
- The Hebrew language event will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 4pm IST or 9am ET. To register for this event, please visit the link:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MpdKOdKeTvqyR6LDbpJlCQ
- The English language event will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 4pm IST or 9am ET. To register for this event, please visit the link:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_k8B2V0g_R9e1xYv5WIpt6A
Questions to the speakers may be sent in advance of the event via the registration link or to ir@evogene.com or may be sent via the Question and Answer link in the zoom webinar during the event.
About Evogene Ltd.:
Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN), (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.
Evogene Investor Contact:
US Investor Relations:
Rivka Neufeld / Aviva Banczewski
Joseph Green
Investor Relations
Edison Group
T: +972-8-931-1900
T: +1 646-653-7030
Laine Yonker
Edison Group
T: +1 646-653-7035
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evogene-to-hold-virtual-investor--analyst-days-301263905.html
SOURCE Evogene