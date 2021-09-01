REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development across several market segments, announced today that Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, 2021, taking place from September 9-15, 2021. Mr. Haviv's presentation will focus on Evogene's disruptive technologies, its tailor-made engines for product discovery and development and its fields of activity through its main subsidiaries, and will take place on Thursday September 9, 2021, at 07:30 am, EST.
Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Mr. Haviv, may contact Evogene's Investor Relations team at ir@evogene.com or through the conference's online meeting platform.
About Evogene Ltd.:
Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of our broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.
