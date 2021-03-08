STUTTGART, Germany and TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a beta phase of several months, AnyDesk Software GmbH, one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Germany, is releasing its new browser application go.anydesk.com. For AnyDesk, this release is an important step on the way to the maximum simplification of software applications. AnyDesk is already the most compact remote software on the market at 3.7 MB. With go.anydesk.com, users can access remote computers and Android mobile devices without the need for software download or installation. This makes it easier, for example, to use AnyDesk on devices that prohibit software downloads due to security guidelines. The web client go.anydesk.com is available to all users without restrictions and is already very popular in the AnyDesk community with more than 200,000 hits.
Easy remote access via all browsers and operating systems
The go.anydesk.com application provides all users with quick and easy remote access to other devices directly from the browser. The only requirement: The AnyDesk desktop application needs to be started on the controlled device only. The application is available at go.anydesk.com in all common browsers, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Opera or Safari and is supported by the most common operating systems such as Windows, macOS and Linux.
"With go.anydesk.com, we are continuing on our path of consistent simplification. We aim to be the fastest and easiest remote solution — without compromises for our users," says Philipp Weiser, founder and CEO of AnyDesk Software GmbH. "We are radically rethinking software programming. Our goal is to define a new paradigm —for smooth and location-independent networking of computers and machines of all kinds."
Proven features for secure and easy remote access
In addition to the security features included with the desktop application, such as Perfect Forward Secrecy and TLS Encryption, go.anydesk.com has several other functions that facilitate remote access and remote work. For example, both mouse and keyboard input and switching between monitors are possible. Users can also share their screens and easily transfer text, files or audio content. The clipboard is synchronized.
Go.anydesk.com is a WebAssembly application based on native C ++ and the AnyDesk desktop application. This makes further development and implementation of new functions comparatively easy. Outgoing sessions from laptops or PCs are currently possible with go.anydesk.com. The application will be expanded significantly in the coming months.
About AnyDesk
AnyDesk Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique remote desktop access software, the company, founded in 2014, creates the ideal basis for collaboration in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the specially developed Codec DeskRT, which enables almost latency-free collaboration - even in regions with poor internet connections. The software has already been installed on more than 300 million devices in 188 countries worldwide and is used by almost 50,000 customers, including world-renowned Fortune 500 companies. More than 14 million downloads are added every month. This makes the company one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Germany.
Find out more at http://www.anydesk.com and https://anydesk.com/en/press
Media Contact
Felix Mann, AnyDesk Americas, Inc., +1 (866) 662 6614, us-press@anydesk.com
SOURCE AnyDesk Americas, Inc.