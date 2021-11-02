RANDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolution Space, the world's first nanosatellite incubator, today announced the details of its inaugural space mission, Too Busy Chasing Stars, to take place on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The rocket launch will see the $1.1M-backed space startup aim at launching its 680lb rocket between 200,000 and 262,000 ft. If the mission surpasses the higher range of the altitude target, it will pass the space boundary used by the U.S. Military, the Federal Aviation Administration, and NASA. The launch will occur at a private facility near Randsburg, CA, with Mojave Air and Spaceport nearby, with T-0 scheduled for 6:49 AM PT.
The mission is a significant step forward for the company which seeks to offer rapid and affordable suborbital space launches for nanosatellites and other nano-sat payloads that can be booked online and direct-to-consumer. It follows a successful static fire motor test in July that served as a dress rehearsal for this mission, with the upcoming launch's goal being to validate Evolution Space's technology as it prepares for its first commercial space launch in 2022.
"Our mission comes at a seminal moment for the private space race as small launch companies seek to match pace with rapidly growing demand," said Steve Heller, CEO and founder of Evolution Space. "We view this mission as one where we have nothing to lose and everything to gain as we take critical steps toward our first market entry in 2022. We hope to reach space on November 13th. Still, we're focused on successfully executing system tests that represent a big step towards our goal of enabling every nanosat developer to access and iterate in space easily."
Although this is Evolution Space's first targeted space mission, the primary goal for launch is to ensure the successful function of all flight systems so they can be replicated for future missions. The mission is set to be live-streamed and details will be shared on company media pages when available.
Evolution Space is the world's first nanosatellite incubator. The company will offer rapid and affordable suborbital space launches for nanosatellites and other nanosat-sized payloads that can be booked online and direct-to-consumer. This incubator approach provides a platform for startups, research universities, privately-funded labs, and under-funded government programs to test their new nanosat technologies. Evolution Space is built on a belief that space is the world's next foundational technology. Its mission is to enable rapid iteration of space-based technologies to drive more progress from more places in less time. For more information, visit http://evolutionspace.com.
