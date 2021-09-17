CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolutyz, an award-winning IT products, platforms, and services company, has been featured on the prestigious 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. For the fifth time, the Chicago-based IT solutions provider and IT staffing solutions firm earned recognition on this prestigious list for their high growth and laudable service.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
On the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, Evolutyz was recognized for growing their revenue by 84% over the last three years. Their emphasis on DevOps, Quality Assurance and Testing, Digital Transformations, Mobile Applications, Business Intelligence, Enterprise Security, Enterprise Resource Planning, and Staff Augmentation has strengthened the capabilities of organizations strengthen to achieve a more significant ROI from their business goals.
Altogether, the 2021 Fastest-Growing Private Companies have a total revenue of $248.0 billion, up 18.2% from the year prior as the business community and economy recover. All of these U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent businesses grew from a minimum of $100,000 in 2017 to a minimum of $2 million in 2020. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
"In addition to the rare honor of being listed among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Evolutyz team is celebrating our fifth recognition by Inc. 5000," said Michelle Kronner, Vice President Sales & Client Services at Evolutyz Corp. "This is a major accomplishment for the Evolutyz team and shows how our culture of innovation, commitment to our clients, and passion for collaboration enables us to achieve extraordinary results, no matter the challenges."
"It is an honor to be recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing organizations for the fifth time and as a preferred employer of choice," said Raghavendra Hunasgi, CMO at Evolutyz. "Post COVID, like other enterprises, we had to face a lot of challenges to make sure our employees remained motivated and taken care of, but our efforts, along with this recognition, further reinforce that our employees first mantra makes a difference."
About Evolutyz
Evolutyz is a leading next-generation IT products, platforms, and services company delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, actionable insights, and IP-led digital transformation. Evolutyz brings unparalleled knowledge of domains, markets, and technology platforms, to enable clients to realize their business goals. For more information, visit http://www.evolutyz.com.
About Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
