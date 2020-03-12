WAYNE, Pa., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, the world's leading provider of Purpose-Built® cloud solutions, today announced that it is offering its Collaboration and Workspaces services to businesses for free, enabling employees to work from home during the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, for businesses in need of a business continuity solution that includes collaboration with voice services and access to on-premises applications, the company is providing its analyst-acclaimed services on a month-to-month basis. The offer is available to any new business with more than 100 employees and is ideal for organizations that haven't yet moved their communications and workspaces to the cloud.
Evolve IP has been empowering employers with technology to provide work from home and work from anywhere options to their employees for over a decade and works with some of the world's most-recognizable brands. Our deep expertise, and unique suite of services, makes Evolve IP the only provider with a remote working solution that integrates collaboration, voice, and the software applications users need to do their jobs. Over the years, via the company's Evolve Cares program, it has provided these services pro-bono to businesses in times of trouble including wildfires, hurricanes and floods.
Evolve Cares Work From Home Offer:
- Microsoft Teams – Evolve IP is a Microsoft Gold cloud service provider and is providing a Teams collaboration license at no charge. The solution includes core Teams capabilities such as video calling, team chats, screen sharing, file storage and group editing, Web versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and more.
- Microsoft Teams with voice services – For businesses that would like to integrate a voice solution with Teams, Evolve IP is offering all of the above services integrated with a soft phone with unlimited domestic dialing and no long-term contract. Businesses can go month-to –month and choose to extend or cancel after the outbreak has subsided.
- Workspaces – During a business closure, employees working from home will likely be using a home internet network, possibly a personal device, and accessing a variety of SaaS applications to do their job. Evolve IP's Workspaces provides a single-sign-on portal with multi-factor authentication to secure any device, simplify logins and reduce helpdesk calls.
- Workspaces with on-premises applications – For businesses that still have vital applications on-premises, Evolve IP can 'SaaS'ify the application and deliver it via the Workspaces portal and also deliver a full cloud desktop for power users. Businesses looking for Workspaces with these applications can go month-to–month for just the users that need the hosted application and choose to extend or cancel them after the outbreak has subsided.
- Cisco Voice – Enable cloud calling, messaging, and collaboration features like chat, file sharing and video meetings. Cisco Voice is also offered month-to-month while businesses are impacted by COVID-19.
"We pioneered remote working options over a decade ago and are the market leader empowering hundreds of thousands of cloud-based remote workers around the globe," said Guy Fardone, CEO and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "Working from home is one of the best ways to create social distancing as recommended by the CDC, and our collaboration and home Workspace solutions enable businesses to implement remote working securely while ensuring that employees stay productive. We are also well known for helping organizations, communities and individuals at times of need and we hope these offers provide immediate help and that when the outbreak has subsided organizations will think proactively about enabling them permanently in the future."
WHY CLIENTS CHOOSE EVOLVE IP
At Evolve IP we Make Work Better™. We take the tools you'd typically use at the office, like a phone and the apps on your desktop, and deliver them from a single portal that users can access on any device. Employers are increasingly aware of the importance of a 'work anywhere' mindset where employees want to be more productive and collaborate in meaningful ways no matter where they are, or what time it is. Evolve IP enables employees to contribute to the business in ways that fit their lifestyles while their company's IT becomes more secure, more dependable and much easier to manage.
Our Purpose-Built® cloud solutions unify collaboration and communications, SaaS and hosted applications, access management, cloud desktops, and contact centers and leverage industry-leading technology partners like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, VMware, and our own intellectual property.
We are fully invested in building lasting relationships with our clients because our success is built around businesses expanding their services within the Evolve IP OneCloud™. This focus keeps us dedicated to driving successful client outcomes and has resulted in Evolve IP scoring consistently at the top of verified analyst and client satisfaction rankings. It has also led to our solutions being deployed to over 500,000 users around the globe at thousands of enterprises; including some of the world's most well-known brands.
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12814309
Press release distributed by PRLog