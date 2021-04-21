NEW ORLEANS, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multiple perspectives or videos of an event merged into one seamless and affordable video for everyday users, event organizers, and brands. That's what Evolve Media AI offers. The cloud-based app, available on both web and mobile, allows users to share memories by uploading their videos or stills of any event to a central cloud storage platform. By utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm to automatically splice the best of multiple videos and photos into a single video, the platform allows event attendees to become artistic collaborators.
"When guests attend an event and record visual media with their mobile devices, that footage normally remains stuck in their phone," says co-founder and CEO Mark S. Lewis. "Our software solves this problem by allowing people into a collaborative space where they can share their unique vantage point of the event with others. Our algorithm automatically searches for the best shots and then stitches them together to create an affordable, and high-quality video for all to share."
Evolve Media AI revolutionizes how events are memorialized, from individual events such as birthdays, family reunions, or graduations to larger venues such as weddings, concerts, sporting events, and other popular gatherings. As guests arrive at the event, the hosts can ask them to scan a QR code and give them the option to securely upload their videos or photos to the app for free. Thanks to the abundance of mobile device cameras, their exceptional resolution, and the forthcoming 5G upload speeds, users of the cloud-based platform will be able to share their photos and videos seamlessly.
Artificial intelligence has led the way in marketing innovations, and this new platform is no exception. Its widespread adoption will revolutionize how society publishes videos. Professional sports teams and concert organizers will have the ability to engage further with other user-generated content and share the experience.
"It's not often you have the opportunity to invest in a disruptive technology that can provide people with memorable and lasting experiences," says John Roberts, Parter of Moxey, Technology Thought Leader and Investor. "The Evolve AI editor automatically focuses on specific images or branding resulting in a unique video that reflects the user experience."
Evolve Media AI is celebrating its cloud-based app's milestone achievements with a special Zoom Meeting for investors and other interested parties. The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 22, at 4:00 pm. The team will demonstrate its first MVP as it closes out its seed-round funding and is looking to expand its development team by hiring full-stack developers and data scientists.
