LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Evolve Media LLC announced their viral Thank You campaign for Essential Workers to appear across the publishers' list of Owned & Operated sites for a massive campaign that will launch the week of May 18, 2020 to coincide with Police Week, Public Works Week and National Emergency Medical Services Week.
"What started as a simple idea and suggestion from just one single Evolve editor, has evolved into a massive show of support to all of the brave and dedicated essential workers on the frontlines battling COVID-19 or keeping us all safe and sustained in some way", Anthony Severino, VP of Operations + Development, Evolve Media LLC.
Evolve Media LLC selected purple for their initiative because "it best represents all of the colors of the uniforms combined of our essential workers", stated Senior Marketing Director, Dana Ramirez.
Each site will run a series of #WESAYTHANKS custom reskins with rich media units to alert readers to the newly declared holiday and how they can get involved. In addition, the publisher's creative services team has switched canvases to create limited edition T-shirts whereas Evolve Media LLC will donate a minimum of $5 from each sale to select charities that support our Essential Workers and their families during this time. For more information on T-shirts visit one of Evolve Media's O&O sites. A grassroots social campaign will include posts from our editors and employees demonstrating grand gestures of Thanks and more!
Founded in 1999, Evolve Media LLC (Privately Owned) is the worldwide leader in content publishing. Evolve Media LLC Owns & Operates the following sites: Mandatory.com, ComignSoon.Net, GameRevoution.com, Sherdog.com, Momtastic.com, TheFashionSpot.com, RealityTea.com, Dogtime.com, Cattime.com and a TotallyKids portfolio of gaming sites. Evolve Media LLC is dedicated to the needs of fans and committed to partnering with brands to engage consumers through organic and content-led programs, a vast suite of proprietary platforms and technology. By creating the right content and finding the right consumer, we are publishing EVOLVED.