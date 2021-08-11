NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insticator, the global leader in engagement and revenue solutions for publishers, today announced the publication of a case study showing findings from the Evolve Media brand network launch of Insticator Commenting.
Evolve Media transitioned from Disqus to Insticator in an effort to expand community engagement, boost revenue, address ongoing community moderation challenges and improve the commenting experience across their network of lifestyle enthusiast-focused sites, including SuperHeroHype, PlayStationLifestyle, WrestleZone, Sherdog, DogTime, RealityTea and more. They were especially concerned with improving page load speed in order to create an optimal user experience for their active and passionate communities, as well as meeting their revenue, engagement and moderation goals.
Insticator was able to meet those goals via implementation of its one-of-a-kind Commenting Unit, with moderation powered by a combination of a 24/7 human community team and powerful AI tools, enabling robust moderation at scale and increasing available advertising inventory all without impacting the user experience. Moreover, the transition from Disqus was seamless: Evolve Media users' profiles and commenting histories were entirely captured and migrated so nothing got lost, enabling a smooth and pain-free transition across all sites migrated.
"Switching to Insticator Commenting from Disqus has increased our engagement and monetization by 11x! Insticator was responsive to our goals and requirements, and their solution has enhanced our overall user experience, helping drive collection of email addresses for identity and has improved our overall commenting and community experience. Their commenting unit loads 22% faster than Disqus, which was important to us as we look at our Core Web Vitals score. They migrated our audiences' profiles and commenting histories and ensured an easy switch over from Disqus. I'm very happy that we have partnered with them to create a better ecosystem for Evolve."
Since migrating to Insticator, the Evolve Media network of brands has seen an increase of 38% in engagement, an increase of 22% in commenting load speed, and an 1100% increase in advertising revenue.
ABOUT INSTICATOR
Insticator is the global leader in increasing engagement for Publishers through interactive content and community-building. Its suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive environments. From their human-moderated Commenting Unit that facilitates healthy, respectful discourse, to its Content Engagement Unit that enables audiences to share their opinions and interact with content that speaks directly to them, Insticator reaches over 350 million consumers monthly across their vast network of premium publishing partners including Ancestry, WebMD, Fox Sports, RealClear Media Group, Newsmax, and more. Based in New York, Insticator's global footprint spans the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Ukraine, and the UK. Visit insticator.com to learn more.
ABOUT EVOLVE MEDIA
Evolve Media is a publisher of leading enthusiast lifestyle destinations for men and women. Leveraging proprietary advertising and publishing technologies, as well as hundreds of talented content professionals, Evolve Media offers premium and engaging content to its readers, while offering marketers the tools needed to execute custom, content-led marketing solutions that reach its audience of over 41 million people globally each month.
