WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EvonSys, an emerging leader in low code development services, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Mendix, a Siemens business and a powerhouse in low-code application development for enterprises. The strategic alliance will look at a couple of critical areas, including helping businesses overcome constraints of legacy systems, stay on top of disruption, and improve their workflow for a better user experience.
The Mendix™ platform delivers speed and flexibility to make fast changes across the development lifecycle. That means accelerating application production across the development lifecycle, enabling swifter turnaround times for app production and delivery. The platform empowers both expert developers and citizen developers to create enterprise-level apps. It helps boost productivity by offering visual language for those new to development.
As consistently evolving technologies disrupt, transform, and redefine the standards of banking, finance, and insurance industries, enterprises will need to focus their efforts on responsive applications to remain relevant and stay competitive.
This partnership brings together a powerful combination of deep knowledge in industry processes, new-age digital transformation methods, solutions, and services with break-through global delivery capabilities to help CIO's & their business counterparts cut costs without compromising on quality.
EvonSys currently operates in North America, Europe, and India. "EvonSys is a natural partner for Mendix with its proven proficiency in industry knowledge and ability to offer high-impact solutions. We'll help more enterprise clients close the gap between demand and their technological footprint.", said Marjolein Weel, Global Partner Marketing Director, Mendix.
"We have a clear understanding of how the Mendix platform helps to streamline and optimize the day-to-day functions and streamline workflows of processes," said Punna Paramasivan, EvonSys CTO. "After just a brief demonstration of Mendix, our developers instantly realized that it is successively and uniquely capable of assisting their digital transformation. Our partnership with Mendix will allow us to expand our customer portfolio. Having them on board will enable customers to build their apps faster, which will help accelerate their digital transformation journey. Using Mendix, EvonSys can build innovative digital solutions that bring faster speed to market capabilities along with a compelling experience for our clients."
About EvonSys
EvonSys is a global leader and the fastest-growing next-gen advocate of digital transformation through low code solutions and services. With global footprints across 3 continents in the US, UK, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and India, EvonSys aspires to help organizations combine superior human capital with cutting-edge technology and accelerate their digital transformation journey.
