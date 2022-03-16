BERKELEY, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley based Fintech Company, EvoShare, founded by Ukrainian natives, are expressing their continued support for Ukraine and its people. EvoShare's entire team is in support of those affected by this extremely difficult conflict.
Today, EvoShare launched its new feature, Aid Ukraine, which offers new and existing members the ability to donate a percentage of their cash-back points earned to support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Effort. EvoShare is also waiving the membership fee for new members who are looking to support the cause. New members will have the option to opt-in to the Aid Ukraine feature when first registering. EvoShare's robust proprietary technology makes it possible to earn cash-back at over 700k hotels worldwide, 1,500+ unique online merchants, and at over 50k physical stores and restaurants in the US. You can now elect a percentage of those points and support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts.
CTO of EvoShare Dan Tseytlonok says: "We're pulling together to make it possible for EvoShare members to help our brothers and sisters in the Ukraine. We first developed EvoShare over a decade ago to help the everyday person save for their future, with the new feature we can expand our helping hand even further."
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables members to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back toward an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Cryptocurrency account or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company." In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference.
