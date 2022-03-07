BERKELEY, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silicon Valley based FinTech Company, EvoShare, founded by Ukrainian natives, are expressing their support for Ukraine and its people. EvoShare's entire team is in support of those affected by this extremely difficult conflict.
Currently in development and to be released later this month, EvoShare is implementing a new feature (Aid Ukraine) that will offer existing members the ability to donate a percentage of their cash-back points earned to support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Effort. EvoShare's robust proprietary technology makes it possible to earn cash-back at over 700k hotels worldwide, 1,500+ unique online merchants, and at over 50k physical stores and restaurants in the US. You will soon be able to elect a percentage of those points and support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Efforts.
CEO of EvoShare Eugeny Prudchyenko says: "Ukrainians are fiercely fighting for their land, their freedom, and their future, and they are not alone. The whole world is supporting Ukraine with financial support, technology, economic sanctions against Russia, and more. Much support comes from the US. I am forever grateful for help from allied peoples, and for recognizing Ukraine's struggles in maintaining independence. EvoShare was created to help Americans reach their financial goals. As we continue our journey to help Americans save, we want to support my home country by offering members the opportunity to donate a percentage of their earned cash-back savings to aid and protect Ukrainian refugees."
More information regarding this new feature release will be available in the coming weeks and existing customers will be notified when available.
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables members to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back toward an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Cryptocurrency account or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account.
EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company." In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference.
