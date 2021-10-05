LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVRYTHNG, the Product Cloud managing digital identities for the world's consumer products, today announced it has partnered with EM MICROELECTRONIC, the ultra-low-power semiconductor company of the Swatch Group and an RFID industry pioneer for more than 30 years. Together, the two companies are helping global brands achieve end-to-end product traceability through the supply chain from the sourcing of raw materials to post-purchase recycling or recommerce.
Why does supply chain traceability matter?
COVID-19 brought the need for and/or lack of supply chain visibility to the forefront. Never has there been a greater need for end-to-end traceability of individual product items. Consumer brands' need visibility both upstream and downstream in the value chain. While consumers are demanding greater transparency, authenticity and personalized experiences. According to researchers at the MIT Sloan School of Management, consumers may be willing to pay 2% to 10% more for products from companies that provide greater supply chain transparency. Discerning consumers are seeking information on product ingredients and materials, where products come from, and the conditions in which they were produced.
Partnering to Knock-down Supply Chain Barriers
EVRYTHNG and EM MICROELECTRONIC have partnered to make this end-to-end product traceability a reality for consumer brands. Consumer brands can now simply and cost effectively bring every product item to life at the time of manufacture, allowing both the brand and the consumer to track a product's journey through the supply chain to retail and ultimately recycling or recommerce.
"Over 4-trillion consumer products are made, shipped and retailed globally every year. Yet, end-to-end traceability of each item through its lifecycle journey is, for the vast majority of goods, a black hole of insight. This is why our partnership with EM MICROELECTRONIC is so industry-shifting," said Niall Murphy, CEO and Co-founder, EVRYTHNG. "End-to-end visibility and transparency across the supply chain can only be achieved through interoperability and data sharing between disparate systems. The integration of our technologies facilitates this interoperability at scale providing full visibility to both brands and consumers."
One Tag, Multiple Applications
For the first time, brands can use one on-product tag to address all possible applications through the life cycle of a product. The EVRYTHNG - EM MICROELECTRONIC collaboration combines the power of the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud® with EM's award-winning* em|echo-V dual-frequency tags and GS1 Digital Link. The EM em|echo-V tags marry RFID technology for manufacturing and supply chain applications with NFC technology for consumer scanning via a mobile phone. Combining these innovative technologies with the GS1 Digital Link standard means products can be digitally activated at mass scale.
"Item-level product traceability is the ultimate truth in today's supply chain. Not only do today's consumers demand it, but end-to-end supply chain transparency is critical to achieving both global sustainability goals and halting the rapid rise in counterfeits. Two different issues solved by the same technology innovation," said Pierre Muller, RFID Business Unit Leader, EM MICROELECTRONIC. "Our partnership with EVRYTHNG allows us to provide our customers with end-to-end visibility, capturing valuable data in the EVRYTHNG Product Cloud® at every point in the product's supply chain journey."
To learn more about how EVRYTHNG and EM MICROELECTRONIC can assist your brand with its supply chain and product digitization needs, contact partners@evrythng.com.
About EM MICROELECTRONIC
EM MICROELECTRONIC, a company of the Swatch Group, designs and manufactures Ultra-low power ICs for small portable devices and green IoT. A leading Swiss innovator, EM has been serving the RFID market for 30 years with passive, active and semi-active ICs covering all frequency ranges: LF, HF, UHF, 2.4 GHz. EM has pioneered the adoption of UHF RFID in retail, with the first mass deployments more than a decade ago, paving the way for the emergence of RAIN RFID. It continues to drive new applications with its award-winning em|echo-V family, combining RAIN RFID and NFC in a single RAINFC IC, enabling new consumer experience and product authentication functionalities on top of traditional use cases. Learn more at http://www.emmicroelectronic.com
About EVRYTHNG
The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud® helps global consumer product brands run their businesses differently by knowing what their products know. EVRYTHNG's customers see and learn from each product's journey, end to end, from factory to consumer and beyond. The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud® links every product item to its Active Digital Identity™ on the web—joining-up product data at every point in the value chain for visibility, validation and real-time intelligence and to connect with people. EVRYTHNG's customers include the world's leading brands in sectors ranging from apparel to beauty and personal care to home goods to beverage. EVRYTHNG is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator and EVRYTHNG's founders originated the W3C Web of Things and GS1 Digital Link global standards. The company won the 2020 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award. Learn more at EVRYTHNG.com and @EVRYTHNG.
*EM's RAINFC technology was recognized with the 2020 Best New Product Award by RFID Journal Live, as well as with the 2020 New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan.
