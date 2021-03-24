LONDON and NEW YORK, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVRYTHNG, the Product Cloud that helps consumer brands run their businesses differently by knowing what their products know, today announced it has appointed two veteran executives to its commercial leadership team, supporting accelerating adoption of product digitization among consumer brand owners for customer engagement, supply chain visibility, and transparency. Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe, the company's new President and Managing Director, EMEA and Oceania, is a seasoned executive with a track record of growing scale-up SaaS businesses and commercial sales organizations. Pieter Joost (PJ) Verhoef, who has been named SVP, Global Accounts, EMEA and Oceania, previously led consumer global account programs at Adobe and Oracle.
"Digitization has accelerated dramatically over the past 12 months as brands have responded to the pandemic's dramatic scale-up of e-commerce and challenges to supply chain visibility," said Niall Murphy, CEO and co-founder, EVRYTHNG. "As we work with global brands like Puma, Ralph Lauren, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Moët Hennessy on programs involving consumer engagement, transparency, and end-to-end traceability, Cyrus and PJ bring tremendous experience to ensure we are providing brands in the EMEA and Oceania regions with the digitization solutions they need."
Gilbert-Rolfe has a long history in retail technology and consumer experience, having launched his career leading the European e-commerce business for Internet pioneer Netscape. Gilbert-Rolfe previously served as CEO at location intelligence leader Movvo and led RFID trailblazer OATSystems as it grew from the Auto-ID Center at MIT into the grocery standard in Europe. He also held executive roles at Microsoft, Dell EMC, and Lehman Brothers. Most recently, he built the international organization for Silicon Valley darling SocialChorus.
"EVRYTHNG has established a leadership position showing major consumer brands how they can succeed with a product cloud strategy," said Cyrus Gilbert-Rolfe, President and Managing Director, EMEA and Oceania, EVRYTHNG. "All organizations dealing with global complexity can now benefit from the success of innovators like Ralph Lauren, Diageo, and Carrefour. EVRYTHNG is helping shape how supply chains and consumer experiences will work in the future. To say I am excited to join this company at this moment would be an understatement."
Verhoef most recently served as Global Account Director at Oracle, where he helped global FMCG companies evolve their marketing, commerce, and media platform capabilities. Prior to that, he spent more than four years at Adobe, most recently serving as Global Account Director for the company's Unilever business. Earlier in his career, Verhoef founded, grew, and sold two international technology marketing firms. He holds a BBA from Nyenrode Business University and an MA in Anthropology from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
"Connecting producers and supply chains directly to consumers through digital product interaction has been an inevitable wave rushing in for years," said PJ Verhoef, SVP, Global Accounts, EMEA and Oceania, EVRYTHNG. "But it requires inspiring business cases, innovative technology, and global standards to fully materialize. I believe we now have EVRYTHNG to make that happen."
The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ helps global consumer product brands run their businesses differently by knowing what their products know. EVRYTHNG's customers see and learn from each product's journey, end to end, from the factory to consumer and beyond. The EVRYTHNG Product Cloud™ links every product item to its Active Digital Identity™ on the web—joining-up product data at every point in the value chain for visibility, validation, and real-time intelligence and to connect with people. EVRYTHNG's customers include the world's leading brands in sectors ranging from apparel to beauty and personal care to home goods to beverages. EVRYTHNG is a World Economic Forum Global Innovator and EVRYTHNG's founders originated the W3C Web of Things and GS1 Digital Link global standards. The company won the 2020 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Award.
