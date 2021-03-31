LIÈGE, Belgium, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EVS, the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, and Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, have announced a partnership to bring broadcasters a combined, EVS certified solution that enables remote workflows for replay system operators for live sports broadcasting.
Today's broadcasters are looking to enable decentralized approaches to covering live events. To achieve this, they are building workflows that promote efficiency and flexibility so team members can work anywhere – on-site at event venues or from remote locations including home offices or broadcast centers. As a result, EVS is using Haivision's Makito X Series of real-time video encoders and decoders to generate low latency, encoded IP video streams from its XT-VIA live productions servers in venues to remote LSM-VIA controllers over any managed network or the public internet. This new integration essentially enables the extension of video monitors across long distances, even when working at resolutions up to 4K/UHD.
This new certified integration is part of EVS' LiveCeption Signature solution and leverages the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) network protocol, to ensure streaming of high-quality, full frame rate video to EVS remote operators with ultra-low latency. Consequently, replay operators can watch their video assets while operating with the LSM-VIA as if they are working in the same location as the XT-VIA servers. This assures fluidity in remote system operation even when working across a distant network connection.
"In order to create replays and highlights quickly, replay operators rely on instant visual responses from the LSM-VIA replay user interface," said Nicolas Bourdon, Chief Marketing Officer, EVS. "When the replay operator cannot be on-site, the Haivision solution completes the EVS replay environment by providing the best interaction possible for remote operators, even over widely-available and cost-effective public internet connections."
"Even before the pandemic, broadcasters had been transitioning to remote IP workflows to bring efficiency to their operations," said Peter Maag, Haivision's CMO and EVP Strategic Partnerships. "Today's realities have simply accelerated those plans. Haivision is thrilled to satisfy the demands of one of the industry's most demanding user – the EVS replay operator – providing them with a flexible solution that lets them do what they do best, from anywhere."
Haivision's Makito X video streaming and networking solutions and EVS' LiveCeption Signature solution are available through their respective sales channels globally.
ABOUT EVS
We create return on emotion.
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of award-winning products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
Go to http://www.evs.com for further information.
ABOUT HAIVISION
Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS
For more info about this press release, or to set up an interview with EVS or Haivision, please contact:
Sébastien Verlaine
Head of Marketing & Communications
T. +32 497 43 42 44
Jennifer Gazin
Director of Content Marketing, Haivision
T. +1 514-661-2315
Media Contact
Jennifer Gazin, Haivision, +1 514-661-2315, Jgazin@haivision.com
SOURCE Haivision