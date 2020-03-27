IRONDALE, Ala., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (EWTN) – EWTN Global Catholic Network is here for you during and after the coronavirus pandemic with Masses and other devotions – especially as we prepare to enter the most important week of the year: Holy Week and Easter. The following is the schedule of Masses and a few important devotions. Please click here https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule/united-states/2020-04-09 for the complete schedule of the Holy Week events. (Note: Events are subject to change. Please check our schedule at the link above for updates.)
You can watch these events on EWTN on television, online, and via the free EWTN app. For all the many ways to access EWTN, please go to https://www.ewtn.com/everywhere/online.
Holy Thursday:
- Chrism Mass in Rome with Pope Francis: Airs 3:30 a.m. ET and 8 a.m. ET
- Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper from Rome: 11 a.m. ET
- Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper: 5:30 p.m. ET, live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
- Mass of the Lord's Supper: 10:30 p.m. ET, live from Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA.
Good Friday:
- Walk the Way of the Cross: San Giovanni Rotondo: 10 a.m. ET
- St. Faustina's Way of the Cross at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy: 2 p.m. ET
- Choral Meditations and Liturgy of the Lord's Passion: 2:30 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET, live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
- Way of the Cross from Rome: 8 p.m. ET
- Celebration of the Lord's Passion from Rome: Live at 11 a.m. ET and Midnight ET
Holy Saturday:
- Way of the Cross from Rome: 5:30 a.m. ET
- Easter Vigil Mass from Rome: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. ET, from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
- Easter Vigil Mass: 11 p.m. ET, live from Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, CA. (3 hours)
Easter Sunday:
- Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from Rome: 4 a.m. ET (120 min.)
- Urbi Et Orbi: Message and Blessing - Easter: 6 a.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET
- Sunday Mass: 8 a.m. ET and Midnight ET, from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, AL with the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word. (80 min.)
- Easter Sunday Mass: Noon ET, from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (90 min.)
- Louisville Chorus - In Exaltation: 1:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. ET
- Sunday Vespers With Benediction: 6 p.m. ET, from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel with the Franciscan Friars of the Eternal Word.
- Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from Rome: 7 p.m. ET
EWTN Global Catholic Network, in its 38th year, is the largest religious media network in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 350 million television households in more than 145 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 500 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the largest Catholic websites in the U.S.; electronic and print news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper, and several global news wire services; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.