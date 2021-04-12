TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavennet Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that Jim Oosterbaan will be joining the Mavennet team to advise on growing its industry leading solution Neoflow.
Mr. Oosterbaan is a key figure in the energy industry, with a career spanning over four decades, and his most recent leadership role serving as President and CEO of the Natural Gas Exchange (NGX). As a strategic advisor to Mavennet, Mr. Oosterbaan will be leading the development and launch of Neoflow, aiming to digitalize the traceability of oil, gas and renewable energy.
Mr. Oosterbaan is based in Calgary, Alberta and has a record of helping organizations in the energy industry develop and grow to attain sustainable levels of profitability and performance. Previously, as the President and CEO of NGX, a leading energy marketplace and clearinghouse, he returned NGX to higher profits and improved customer satisfaction.
Speaking about his appointment, Patrick Mandic, CEO of Mavennet stated, "Jim's expertise and track record in growing organizations, his deep knowledge of the energy industry and significant regulatory experience, makes him the perfect strategic leader for Mavennet to accelerate Neoflow' s growth. His commitment to the ESG (Environmental Social Governance) applications of the product, are instrumental in driving the environmental and social responsibility aspects of Neoflow. We look forward to having Jim on the Mavennet team and helping accelerate Neoflow's growth."
Mr. Oosterbaan joined Mavennet at the beginning of 2021 and noted "Patrick has built a knowledgeable and dedicated team that is passionate about providing a solution that addresses the needs of Neoflow's customers. Being able to demonstrate the proof of origin and the attributes of commodity products in a verifiable, immutable way that Neoflow does better positions commodity producers for the transition that is underway in energy markets."
ABOUT Neoflow
Neoflow provides an end-to-end view of commodities through the oil and gas value chain. Immutable data and insights gathered through Neoflow allow producers, governments, industry participants and key stakeholders to make data-backed decisions on supply/demand, regulatory policies and tariffs. Neoflow enables the marketplace to differentiate between commodities on a variety of attributes and make decisions that support their business goals. One of these key areas of differentiation enabled by Neoflow is its ESG (Environmental Social Governmental) passport, which allows for accurate and immutable environmental accounting of energy products.
ABOUT Mavennet Systems Inc.
Mavennet is a technology company with the goal of creating means for organizations to exchange data in a secure, transparent and efficient way. Mavennet creates, builds and launches blockchain-enabled and AI products, focusing on use cases with the potential to tip entire industries. Mavennet is currently working with the American and Canadian governments to implement the digitization of different commodities such as oil, gas and steel, and provide a real-time, accurate and immutable status on these commodities throughout the supply chain. http://www.mavennet.com
