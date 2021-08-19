SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exago Inc. today announced a major update to its flagship embedded business intelligence solution, Exago BI, that adds support for data warehouse Google BigQuery.
Version 2021.1.8 of Exago BI expands existing support for cloud-hosted data warehouses used to store and analyze large amounts of data. Now Exago BI customers looking to house and process millions or billions of records may choose between Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery for their warehousing needs.
"Exago being able to connect to BigQuery means that our end users can now design and consume reports that connect directly to that warehouse without complicated setup," says VP Development Peter Fernandes.
"This is especially valuable to companies who are already using BigQuery."
Exago co-founder and CTO Stew Meyers says data warehouses play a key role in enterprise data preparation, allowing organizations to optimize their records for business use. "Warehoused data is easier for business intelligence end users to navigate and results in more efficient querying," he adds.
Google BigQuery bills itself as a highly scalable, low-cost alternative to traditional cloud-hosted databases. Features include built-in machine learning and artificial intelligence integrations, natural language processing, and the ability to analyze petabytes to exabytes of data at exceptional speeds.
About Exago
Exago Inc. was founded in 2006 with the objective of helping SaaS providers give their users an easy, flexible, powerful, ad hoc reporting and analytics solution. Today, the flagship product, Exago BI, is the premiere embedded BI solution for leading companies like Walmart, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG who chose for it embedding and seamless integration with their customer-facing web applications. To learn more about Exago BI, visit http://www.exagobi.com.
