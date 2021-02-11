SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exago, a longstanding player in the self-service embedded BI space, has announced radical new user experience enhancements as part of its most recent release of Exago BI. Version 21.1 features sweeping updates to its ExpressView designer, Advanced Report designer, and Dashboard designer, culminating in a streamlined look and even more intuitive experience for SaaS self-service BI users.
"For fifteen years, SaaS providers across a wide variety of industries have embedded Exago BI to enhance their products with analytics," says Exago co-founder and CEO Mike Brody, "We know that the success of our clients depends, in large part, on how easy and accessible they make data for their clients, many of whom are non-technical users. We are continually looking for new ways to lower barriers to entry into analytics, and Version 21.1 is a huge step toward that goal."
Carefully designed to accelerate user training and adoption, the UI changes to 21.1 have already begun to garner positive feedback. "Prospective buyers and a select group of clients have been using the beta version and they are loving the new, cleaner interface," says Exago COO Mark Selinger.
ExpressView, Exago BI's drag-and-drop report design studio, has been optimized for cleaner, simpler data presentation and consumption, and the new Quick Functions feature enables users to quickly perform common data manipulations in one click, without writing formulas.
Advanced Reports, Exago BI's pixel-perfect report design studio, has a new streamlined canvas and more than a dozen interaction updates, and new dashboard enhancements include Dashboard Data Refresh. Users may now choose when to refresh their data during the dashboard design process, avoiding unnecessary data processing and improving overall performance.
Version 21.1 also features several ancillary enhancements, most notably the addition of radar and stacked area charts, improved filtering performance, and added configurability for report storage management.
Version 21.1 of Exago BI is now available. Please visit exagobi.com or contact sales@exagobi.com for pricing information. Exago contracts are all-inclusive and for one flat annual fee.
About Exago
Exago offers SaaS companies the highest-value embedded BI on the market, delivering the most comprehensive suite of tools at one all-inclusive price. Providing simplicity on the font-end, virtually unlimited control over the back-end, and specialized, in-house client support, Exago BI continues to be the ideal embedded analytics solution for leading SaaS companies like Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG. To learn more about Exago, visit https://exagobi.com.
