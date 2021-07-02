SHELTON, Conn., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On July 1, 2021, Exago marked its fifteenth anniversary. The software start-up that launched in 2006 is now an established leader in the embedded business intelligence market.
Co-founders, CEO Mike Brody and CTO Stew Meyers started Exago because, as colleagues at Mike's previous company, Transcentive, they saw how business users struggled with self-service reporting applications. They believed they could build something better, and after Computershare bought Transcentive, they did just that.
Fast forward to July of 2021, and Exago has become a key player in the embedded business intelligence market with its flagship product, Exago BI, serving clients all over the world. With over 75 employees and counting, Exago is helping to redefine the standards for BI usability and embedded BI integration.
Over the years, Exago's original ad hoc and operational reporting platform has evolved into a full-stack embedded BI suite that includes dynamic reports, interactive dashboards, and much sought-after capabilities like pixel-perfect formatting, scheduling, and data discovery. The product is developed and supported with offices in Shelton, Connecticut and Kingston, New York along with a growing remote based workforce across North and South America that is now over 30% of the company.
"Although we've experienced incredible growth since 2006, we have stayed true to our original mission: making data accessible to non-technical users, enabling SaaS providers to deliver world-class analytics to their customers, and building a company where talent can flourish," stated Mike Brody, CEO. "I don't see us ever losing sight of that no matter how big we get."
Exago Inc. was founded in 2006 with the objective of helping SaaS providers give their users an easy, flexible, powerful, ad hoc reporting and analytics solution. Today, the flagship product, Exago BI, is the premiere embedded BI solution for leading companies like Walmart, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG who chose for it embedding and seamless integration with their customer-facing web applications. To learn more about Exago BI, visit http://www.exagoinc.com.
