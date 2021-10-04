SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 Exago has been named to the 2021 Marcum Tech Top 40, an annual awards program recognizing Connecticut's fastest growing technology and life sciences companies. This is the fifth consecutive year the company has achieved a top 40 spot.
Exago (http://www.exagobi.com) is a leading business intelligence platform provider that delivers embedded reporting and dashboarding solutions to SaaS companies and their customers.
"The team has been keeping up the hard work in developing the most innovative BI solutions to support our clients, even in these challenging times," says Exago Co-Founder and CEO Mike Brody. "A top 40 ranking by Marcum Tech for the fifth straight year demonstrates our team's talent and commitment to excellence. I look forward to continued success."
About the Marcum Tech Top 40
Now in its 14th year, the Marcum Tech Top 40 recognizes technology leaders in six industry sectors that reflect the state's technology landscape:
- Advanced Manufacturing
- Energy, Environment, and Green Technology
- IT Services
- Life Sciences
- New Media, Internet, and Telecommunications
- Software
Tech Top 40 companies are both privately and publicly held, must have $3 million in annual revenue and demonstrate a record of revenue growth in the past four years. Companies that successfully scaled to $3 million in revenue in less than three years can also apply for the Accelerator award.
Virtual Celebration
A virtual event on October 14 will celebrate this year's winners and bring together industry leaders, observers and newcomers committed to the growth of the Connecticut tech and life sciences sector. Josh Geballe, chief operating officer for the State of Connecticut, will be keynote speaker. For event details and registration, visit https://www.marcumevents.com/events/marcum-tech-top-40-2021.
"The Marcum Tech Top 40 celebrates the advancements, culture, and individuals driving the tech and life sciences community in Connecticut. We extend our warmest congratulations to Exago for its leadership, vision and success," said Michael K. Brooder, CPA, managing partner of Marcum's Hartford, Connecticut office and the Firm's national Technology & Life Sciences leader.
About Exago
Exago Inc. was founded in 2006 with the objective of helping SaaS providers give their users an easy, flexible, powerful, ad hoc reporting and analytics solution. Today, the flagship product, Exago BI, is the premiere embedded BI solution for leading companies like Walmart, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, Datto, Kronos-UKG, Transactis-Mastercard, DealerSocket, Vivify Health, and KPMG who chose for it embedding and seamless integration with their customer-facing web applications. To learn more about Exago BI, visit http://www.exagobi.com.
About Marcum LLP
Marcum LLP is a top-ranked national accounting and advisory services firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurial, middle-market companies and high net worth individuals achieve their goals. Marcum offers industry-focused practices with specialized expertise to privately held and publicly registered companies, and nonprofit and social sector organizations. Through the Marcum Group, the Firm also provides a full complement of technology, wealth management, executive search and staffing, and strategic marketing services. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum has offices in major business markets across the U.S. and select international locations. Marcum is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion. The Firm is a founding member of LEA Global and is the exclusive U.S partner firm of ECOVIS International. Ever wonder where the people with all the answers get all the answers? #AskMarcum. Visit http://www.marcumllp.com for more information about how Marcum can help.
