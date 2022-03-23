CINCINNATI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR.com® has added improved web accessibility for people who are affected by a variety of impairments. By addressing these impairments with specific tools, the EXAIR.com website has become the first in the industry to provide ADA compliant tools. Disabilities come in many forms including hearing, visual, mobility and cognitive impairments. EXAIR has removed many of the barriers associated with text, links, images, navigation, forms, video and audio by providing tools like high contrast visuals, ability to read the website aloud, and allowing navigation via a keyboard, among many other tools. These utilities are available by clicking the accessibility menu icon (bottom left corner of site).
With the addition of the ADA compliance widget, EXAIR.com is assured to maintain compliance with WCAG 2.1 level AA success criteria. This feature will scan EXAIR.com and offer remediation instructions if there are non-compliant elements of the website, including the downloadable .pdf files or specific areas within those files which need to be modified to reach compliance. EXAIR will remain committed to remediating ADA compliance issues and we now have a powerful tool to aid our efforts of inclusivity.
For more information about EXAIR's Intelligent Compressed Air® products, including Air Knives, Cabinet Cooler® systems, Industrial Vacuums, Air Guns, Air Nozzles, Vortex Tubes, Static Eliminators and Spot Cooling products visit EXAIR.com and use the new ADA compliance features if they will help you. EXAIR manufactures and ships product from Cincinnati, OH USA.
Media Contact
Jason Fox, EXAIR, 5136713322, jasonfox@exair.com
SOURCE EXAIR