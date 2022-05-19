EXAIR's new Cabinet Cooler system Calculator, found online at http://www.EXAIR.com in the Knowledge Base, makes it fast and easy to find the ideal model of Cabinet Cooler system for any specific application.
CINCINNATI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR Cabinet Cooler® systems provide a rugged, industrial duty solution for cooling and purging electronic cabinets. They are CE compliant and available with cooling capacities up to 5,600 BTU/Hr. and UL listed NEMA 12, NEMA 4, NEMA 4X enclosure ratings. There are also UL Classified Hazardous Location models for use with purge systems. With the breadth of available options, choosing the best Cabinet Cooler for a specific environment can be a tedious task and depends on a few key factors. EXAIR's new Cabinet Cooler system Calculator, found online at http://www.EXAIR.com in the Knowledge Base, makes it fast and easy to find the ideal model of Cabinet Cooler system for any specific application.
By providing certain information like size of the enclosure, NEMA rating needed, and environmental conditions, our new calculator will sort through our large selection of ready-to-ship Cabinet Cooler® Systems and provide instant feedback on the best model number for any applicable electrical enclosure. Taking the guess work out of the equation, EXAIR's Calculator ensures the customer that they can be confident in selecting the correct product for their unique specifications.
EXAIR's complete line of Cabinet Cooler systems include 120V AC, 240V AC and 24V DC thermostat voltage, continuous operation, type 316 stainless steel and high temperature models – all of which are selectable with the new calculator. Find this new tool on the website EXAIR.com, in the Knowledge Base Calculators, along with many other resources, such as the CAD Library and Application Database, which also help customers choose a perfect solution. Cabinet Cooler systems start at $534.
