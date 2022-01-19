CINCINNATI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Basics of Static Electricity white paper presents 20 comprehensive and full colored pages on the causes of static electricity, how it develops, and solutions for combatting it in manufacturing processes. Static electricity is a product of non-conductive materials coming into contact and separating, or creating friction between them leading to imbalanced ions. EXAIR Static Eliminators restore this balance and assist in maintaining proper process speeds, preventing product damage, and injured employees.
Electrostatic buildup is a common phenomenon, especially in colder months when the air gets dryer. Static presents itself in a number of inconsequential, every-day situations, but when it's present in a manufacturing process it can lead to major problems affecting product quality, process speeds & harmful shocks to employees. EXAIR manufactures a line of highly effective static eliminators to assist in a multitude of processes, but, to truly control static problems, it's important to fully understand the science behind static. For this reason, EXAIR provides an all-encompassing white paper on the Basics of Static Electricity, detailing not only how static is generated, but the most effective ways of controlling it.
This white paper is a helpful road map to eliminating static in your processes, as well as highlighting the different solutions that best suit each unique process like the Super Ion Air Knife for applications needing wide area coverage; the Ion Air Cannon for remote mounting or at a distance; the Ion Air Gun is for hand-held, manual applications; Intellistat® Ion Air Gun for labs or clean rooms; and Ionizing Bar or Ionizing Point for processes sensitive to airflow. Read or download our Basics of Static Electricity and start tackling static in your processes today. https://exair.co/bosepr91
Media Contact
Jason Fox, EXAIR, 5136713322, jasonfox@exair.com
SOURCE EXAIR