WAGONTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exam Edge has been acknowledged as a leader in the test preparation field and named to Intelligent.com's list of Top 10 Best TEAS Prep Courses. An online resource aimed at providing access to educational platforms, information, and study tips, Information.com often ranks resources, shares pros and cons for different colleges and universities, invites expert voices to provide essays on educational topics, and analyzes the latest intellectual and academic trends.
President John Fekula is proud that Exam Edge continues to be established as a market leader in the test-prepping space: "We are thrilled that intelligent.com has recognized Exam Edge as a top resource for passing the TEAS test. We pride ourselves on providing the most realistic practice tests available, and Intelligent.com's acknowledgment of that is a credit to our amazing writing team."
The Intelligent.com rankings focus on preparation materials for the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) — an exam that many students are required or encouraged to take when entering the healthcare field. Radiologists, nurses, speech-language pathologists, and others may be asked to provide TEAS exam results along with school grade point average and additional certifications when applying for programs or jobs.
Exam Edge offers TEAS practice tests designed to familiarize test-takers with the feel, pacing, question types, and subject matter of the actual exam. Using Exam Edge practice TEAS exams, test-takers can get an accurate idea of their strengths and weaknesses. As a reliable online resource with a history of excellent customer service, Exam Edge was recognized as the Best for Busy Schedules.
For a free sample practice exam and learn how Exam Edge can fit into your schedule, visit https://www.examedge.com/playvideo.cfm?videoname=DqCO-mHg1yI.
About Exam Edge:
Exam Edge is an online test preparation company based in Pennsylvania. As an industry leader in their field, Exam Edge offers numerous online practice tests geared at students in high school and college, as well as those looking to take a variety of certification tests. Covering more than 1,600 subjects and providing students with over 26,000 exams, Exam Edge practice tests were designed to help students feel confident and knowledgeable for any certification exam. To find out more about Exam Edge, visit https://www.examedge.com/.
Media Contact
John Fekula, Exam Edge, LLC, +1 215-853-2943, admin@examedge.com
SOURCE Exam Edge, LLC